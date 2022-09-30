Commercial Boiler Market Will Rise to USD 13,178.04 million by 2029

Market status at the global and regional level of this industry is offered through this report which helps gain business insights into the extensive marketplace. Qualitative and transparent research studies are performed devotedly to offer an excellent market research report for a certain niche. Not to mention, several charts and graphs have been used effectively to represent the facts and figures in a proper way. This professional market report focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, leading segments, and geographical analysis. This business report brings about the list of top competitors and presents insights on strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

The commercial boiler market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to rise to USD 13,178.04 million by 2029 and to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Commercial boiler are basically the pressurized systems which burn combustible fuel or use electricity to heat water, which is used to provide heating in commercial buildings. It is made by key five key accessories name as burner, combustion chamber, heat exchanger, controls, and exhaust stack, among others. They are widely used in various end user industries such as offices, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, lodgings, retail stores and others.

The factors such as growing demand form end-use industries and surging prominence of commercial boilers are the root cause fueling up the market growth rate. The factors expected to cushion the growth of the commercial boiler market in the forecast period are the diversity in the usage of commercial boiler in end-user industries and owing to its excellent elastic properties it is also used in the electrical industry, as an insulation solution for wires and cables which will further carve the way for the growth of market. Moreover, the urge in emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, as well as the enactment and strengthening of emission limits are further expected to cushion the overall markets growth. On the other hand, the factors such as lack of raw material availability is expected to impede the growth of the commercial boiler market. The disruptions in the supply chain with COVID-19 lockdown restriction implemented by governments of many countries are also projected to hamper market’s overall growth.

The various governments and investors are constantly focusing on the deployment of energy efficient equipment and the creation of commercial infrastructure that is both economically and environmentally sustainable are estimated to generate numerous opportunities for the market. On the flip side, the recent downfall in the automotive industry is projected to pose as a major challenge to the growth of the commercial boiler market.

Competitive Landscape and Commercial Boiler Market Share Analysis

The commercial boiler market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to commercial boiler market.

Some of the major players operating in the commercial boiler market report are Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ., Thermax Ltd., General Electric, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Siemens, IHI Corporation, DEC., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Hurst Boiler & Welding Co, Inc., Bryan Steam, Superior Boiler Works, Inc., Vapor Power, Sofinter S.p.a, AB&CO GROUP, Suzhou Hailu Heavy Industry Co. Ltd, Cleaver-Brooks, Inc, ZOZEN boiler Co., Ltd.,Harbin Asia Power Engineering Company Limited., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation., and Hitachi Ltd., among others.

This commercial boiler market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on commercial boiler market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Commercial Boiler Market Scope and Market Size

The commercial boiler market is segmented on the basis of fuel, capacity, technology, product and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

On the basis of fuel, the commercial boiler market is segmented into natural gas, oil, coal and others.

On the basis of capacity, the commercial boiler market is segmented into (≥ 0.3 – ≤ 2.5 MMBtu/hr, > 2.5 – ≤ 10 MMBtu/hr, > 10 – ≤ 50 MMBtu/hr, > 50 – ≤ 100 MMBtu/hr and > 100 – ≤ 250 MMBtu/hr.

Commercial boiler market is also segmented on the basis of technology into condensing and non-condensing.

On the basis of product, the commercial boiler market is segmented into hot water and steam.

On the basis of application, the commercial boiler market is segmented into offices, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, lodgings, retail stores and others.

Commercial Boiler Market Country Level Analysis

The commercial boiler market is analyzed and market size, volume information is provided by fuel, capacity, technology, product and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the commercial boiler market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the commercial boiler market owing to the rising demand for energy and replacement of conventional boilers mainly in the US. Asia-Pacific on the other hand, will continue to however show lucrative growth within the forecast period owing to their increasing population and increasing demand for power generation and also because this region is the major consumer of boilers, which are used in the food, chemical, refining, and metals and mining industry.

