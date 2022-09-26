Collagen Market Size to Surpass USD 9,195.82 million with CAGR of 6.0 % by 2029, Share, Demand, Top Players, Industry Size & Future Growth Outlook Global Collagen Market By Product Type (Gelatine, Hydrolysed Collagen, Native Collagen, Collagen Peptide, Others), Type (Type I, Type II, Type III, Type IV), Form (Powder, Liquid), Source (Bovine, Poultry, Porcine, Marine, Others), Product Category (GMO, Non-GMO), Function (Texture, Stabilizer, Emulsifier, Finding, Others), Application (Food Products, Beverages, Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Animal Feed, Laboratory Tests, Others), – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Recent developments

Darling Ingredients’ EnviroFlight brand opened a new R&D and Corporate Center in Apex, North Carolina, in April 2021. This new R&D facility will allow for a greater focus on specific research areas, such as expanding the knowledge base for alternative uses of black soldier fly larvae (BSFL) in animal health, animal nutrition, cosmetics, and other product development.

GELITA USA opened its new collagen peptide unit in March 2021, a 30,000-square-foot production unit at the complex’s southeastern end in the Port Neal industrial area near Sioux City, Iowa. This expansion is primarily driven by GELITA’s collagen peptides’ double-digit market growth, particularly in the health and beauty markets, which shows no signs of abating in the near future.

At the virtual Beauty & Skincare Formulation Conference 2021, Rousselot, a Darling Ingredients brand that produces collagen-based solutions, launched MSC-certified marine collagen peptides: Peptan. This ingredient is derived from 100% wild-caught marine white fish and is certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC). It is primarily used in premium nutricosmetics and dietary supplements. The ingredient is manufactured in France by Rousselot and is available worldwide. The rising new product developments with collagen sourced from wild-caught ocean fish, as well as the rising demand for fish collagen beauty and dietary supplement products, are the major driving factors behind the launch.

Market Analysis and Size

The increasing use of collagen in food industries, rising interest in protein consumption and nutricosmetics, rising application in healthcare, and rising use of collagen based on biomaterials are the key factors driving the global collagen market’s growth. Furthermore, rising per capita income and the expanding food processing industry present significant growth opportunities for collagen manufacturers.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the collagen market was valued at USD 5,769.57 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 9,195.82 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product Type (Gelatine, Hydrolysed Collagen, Native Collagen, Collagen Peptide, Others), Type (Type I, Type II, Type III, Type IV), Form (Powder, Liquid), Source (Bovine, Poultry, Porcine, Marine, Others), Product Category (GMO, Non-GMO), Function (Texture, Stabilizer, Emulsifier, Finding, Others), Application (Food Products, Beverages, Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Animal Feed, Laboratory Tests, Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Rousselot (Netherlands), GELITA AG (Germany), Weishardt (France), Tessenderlo Group NV (Belgium), Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan), LAPI GELATINE S.p.a. (Italy), ITALGELATINE S.p.A. (Italy), Ewald-Gelatine GmbH (Germany), REINERT GRUPPE Ingredients GmbH (Germany), TrobasGelatine B.V. (Netherlands), GELNEX (Brazil), JuncàGelatines SL (Spain), HolistaCollTech Ltd. (Australia), Collagen Solutions Plc (U.K.), and Advanced BioMatrix, Inc. (U.S.) Opportunities Changing lifestyles, food habits, adoption of Western food habits, an increase in demand for functional ingredients in food products

Emerging economies offer excellent opportunities for market growth

Manufacturing companies in the food and beverage sector are using a strategic approach to generate lucrative revenue opportunities

Market Definition

Collagen is an insoluble fibrous structural protein that is found in the extracellular matrix and several tissues throughout the body. It is synthesised from amino acids, glycine, hydroxyproline, and arginine. It promotes brain health, prevents bone loss, relieves joint pain, increases muscle mass, improves hair and nail growth, and improves skin strength and elasticity.

Collagen Market Dynamics

Drivers

The numerous benefits offered by collagen in the food and beverage industry

Collagen is used in confectionery products to improve chewiness, foam stability, and texture. It is used as a texturizing and stabilising agent in dairy products. Furthermore, it acts as a binding agent for nutritional bar ingredients and improves the softness and flexibility of nutritional bars. As a result of the numerous functionalities provided by collagen, its use in the food industry has increased. It is also used to treat malnutrition and specific absorption and digestion disorders. In terms of value sales, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the collagen market.

Growing application of collagen in the personal care industry

Collagen fibres in human skin deteriorate over time, losing its thickness and strength, resulting in skin ageing. Collagen is used in cosmetic creams as a nutritional supplement for bone regeneration, cartilage regeneration, vascular and cardiac reconstruction, skin replacement, and soft skin augmentation, among other things. Collagen is an ingredient found in many soaps, shampoos, facial creams, body lotions, and other cosmetics. Hydrolysed collagen is a key component in skin and hair care products. In the personal care industry, hydrolysed collagen is combined with surfactants and active washing agents in shampoos and shower gels.

Opportunity

Changing lifestyles, food habits, adoption of western food habits, an increase in demand for functional ingredients in food products, and an increase in industrial activity necessitating process enhancement have all contributed to the growth of the collagen market in emerging economies. Emerging economies offer excellent opportunities for market growth. Due to rising global consumption, market stakeholders from various countries have been working tirelessly to increase production of collagen. Manufacturing companies in the food and beverage sector are using a strategic approach to generate lucrative revenue opportunities.

The collagen market is segmented on the basis of product type, type, form, source, product category, function and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product type

Gelatine

Hydrolysed Collagen

Native Collagen

Collagen Peptide

Others

Type

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Type 4

Form

Powder

Liquid

Source

Bovine

Cattle

Buffaloes

Yak

Others

Poultry

Porcine

Marine

Others

Product category

GMO

NON-GMO

Function

Texture

Stabilizer

Emulsifier

Finding

Others

Application

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Nutraceuticals

Sport Supplements

Food Products

Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Animal Feed

Laboratory Tests

Others

