Cold Chain Market to Perceive Promising Growth of CAGR By 2022: Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends And Value Forecast

Global Cold Chain Market, By Temperature Control (Conventional Refrigeration and Packaging Material), Type (Refrigerated Storage and Refrigerated Transport), Temperature Type (Chilled and Frozen), Application (Fruits and Vegetables, Bakery and Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Dairy and Frozen Desserts, Fish, Meat, and Seafood Products and Others), Technology (Blast Freezing, Vapour Compression, Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Evaporating Cooling, Cryogenic Systems and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Analysis and Insights : Global Cold Chain Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global cold chain market growing at a CAGR of 9.30% in the forecast period of 2022-2029. The increase in the number of formal retail outlets in emerging economies leads to an increase in the need for cold storage solutions in the forecast period of 2022- 2029.

The term “cold chain” refers to the combination of temperature-controlled surface transport and supply chain. It refers to freezing solutions designed to preserve products’ quality and shelf life such as fresh agricultural produce, seafood, frozen food, photographic film, chemicals, and pharmaceutical drugs. Cold chains are critical for extending marketing periods, avoiding overcapacity, reducing transport bottlenecks during peak times, and maintaining product quality. Temperature-controlled warehouses are used for storage, and cold-insulated transport vehicles are used for product distribution.

The increasing penetration of connected devices and the automation of refrigerated warehouses around the world are expected to drive industry growth during the forecast period. The growing number of organized retail stores in emerging economies is going to drive up demand for cold chain solutions.

Furthermore, liberalization, government efforts to reduce food waste, and multinational company expansion of retail chains are expected to boost industry growth over the forecast period. The increased demand for perishable products and the need for quick delivery associated with the e-commerce-based food and beverage delivery market has resulted in a significant increase in cold chain operations.

However, cold chain service providers are finding it difficult to reduce their operational costs as energy prices increase. Furthermore, high energy and real estate costs are likely to make the configuration and operation process difficult. A lack of skilled professionals is also a major hindrance to the market’s growth.

