Coconut Milk Market 2022: SWOT Analysis by Top Key Vendors, Demand and Forecast Research till 2029

Market Analysis and Size

Dairy consumption in some categories has declined over the last two decades, as consumers respond to concerns about hormone usage, allergens, and the perceived unhealthy profile of some dairy offerings, which was once regarded as an essential component of a balanced diet in several cultures. This has altered the global landscape for dairy producers, as they strive to keep up with changing consumption attitudes and regional differences in consumer attitudes, while capitalising on potential opportunities in dairy product consumption. Coconut milk, for example, has a perceived health halo among consumers, capturing the attention of dairy product providers.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the coconut milk market was valued at USD 2,662.2 million and is expected to reach the value of USD 7809.96 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Market size and segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Nature (Organic and Conventional), Form (Powder and Liquid), Packaging Type (Pouches, Bottles, Cans, Others), Product Type (Coconut Cream, Coconut Milk Powder and Others), End Use (Food & Beverage Processing, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Functional Food & Dietary Supplements, Food Services, and Household), Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Bayer AG (Germany), Abbott (U.S.), DSM (Netherlands), DuPont. (U.S.), Amway (U.S.), The Nature’s Bounty Co. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K.), Nestlé (Switzerland), Mead Johnson & Company, LLC. (U.S.), Premier Nutrition Corporation (U.S.), TOOTSI IMPEX Inc. (Canada), Health Milk Manufacturers’ Association (U.K.), NOW Milk (U.S.), Glanbia PLC (Ireland), Herbalife International of America, Inc. (U.S.), and Bionova (India) Opportunities Lactose intolerance is one of the most recent opportunities for a global market

Sustainable living movement, which advocates for climate- and animal-safe milk

Market Definition

Coconut milk is a type of white milk that is extracted from the flesh of mature coconuts. The milk comes in both thick and thin varieties, depending on the maturity of the fruit. Coconut milk is made by pressing the flesh of fresh coconuts and contains more fat than thin milk.

Coconut Milk Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases and intolerance to dairy milk

One of the key factors driving market growth is the rising prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases and intolerance to animal protein. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of vegan eating habits around the world is propelling market growth. With rising consumer awareness of animal health and the rise in lactose intolerants around the world, there is a shift in global preference for coconut milk products. As a result, the market has a more positive outlook.

Rise in social media marketing

Furthermore, the development of novel products is stimulating growth. These products are high in essential nutrients and taste almost identical to their animal-derived counterparts. Other factors, such as extensive promotional activities by celebrities and athletes to encourage the consumption of vegetarian products in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle and the ease of product availability via proliferating online retail channels, are expected to drive the market even further.

Opportunity

Lactose intolerance is one of the most recent opportunities for a global market. The vast majority of the world’s population will remain lactose intolerant. This segment of the global population will always require a lactose-free alternative, which the coconut milk industry can provide. Another possibility is the sustainable living movement, which advocates for climate- and animal-safe milk. As people make more environmentally conscious choices to reduce their domestic carbon footprint, the global Market is paying close attention to an excellent opportunity for coconut milk growing market.

“