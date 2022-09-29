Cocoa Products Market Industry Demand, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2029 Global Cocoa Products By Type of Cocoa (Forastero Cocoa, Trinitario Cocoa, Criollo Cocoa), Product Type (Cocoa Beans, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Powder & Cake, Cocoa Liquor & Paste, Cocoa Nibs, Others), Source (Inorganic, Organic), Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Dietary Supplements, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Analysis and Size

Cocoa is a product obtained by processing the cacao tree’s seeds. Cocoa originated in Latin America, but it is now grown in almost every tropical region, from West and Central Africa to Asia and Oceania. Cocoa seeds are used to make various products, including cocoa liquor, cocoa butter, and cocoa powder.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the cocoa products market was valued at USD 25,249.67 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 39640.68 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Definition

Cocoa beans are used to make cocoa. It is a highly concentrated powder used as a flavoring ingredient in beverages. It is the main ingredient in chocolate and bakery confections. Cocoa powders, chocolate liquor, and blends are product forms of cocoa that are used to flavor various food products such as syrups, toppings, chocolate milk, prepared cake mixes, pharmaceuticals, and cookies.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type of Cocoa (Forastero Cocoa, Trinitario Cocoa, Criollo Cocoa), Product Type (Cocoa Beans, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Powder & Cake, Cocoa Liquor & Paste, Cocoa Nibs, Others), Source (Inorganic, Organic), Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Dietary Supplements, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America. Market Players Covered Cemoi Chocolatier (France), Republica del Cacao (Ecuador), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), Mars Incorporated (U.S.), Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. (Japan), Guittard Chocolate Company (U.S.), Ghirardelli Chocolate Company (U.S.), Valrhona (France), Barry Callebaut (Switzerland), Alpezzi Chocolate (Mexico), Kerry (Ireland), Olam Group (Singapore), Tcho Ventures Inc. (U.S.), The Hershey Company (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Blommer Chocolate Company (U.S.), Foley’s Candies LP (Canada), Puratos (Belgium), Ferrero (Italy) Opportunities Rising food and supplements industry

Improved knowledge of healthcare well-being

Growing preference for clean-label products

Cocoa Products Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing awareness about benefits of cocoa products

The growing awareness of the health benefits of consuming cocoa-rich products drives the growth of the cocoa products market. Cocoa helps reduce hypertension, chronic fatigue syndrome, protection against sunburn, and other health benefits to the human body. Cocoa is also high in polyphenols, which help to protect the body’s tissues from oxidative stress and related pathologies like cancer and inflammation. These factors are also driving the expansion of the cocoa products market.

Growing demand for cocoa-based products

Increased demand for chocolate and related products such as milk chocolate, sweet chocolate, and dark chocolate and aggressive advertising by manufacturers to increase brand recognition are driving the growth of the cocoa products market. Improvements in commercial farming techniques are used to produce cocoa, which is expected to increase supply and thus improve growth prospects in the future.

Opportunity

Theobromine, found in cocoa powder, aids in inflammation reduction and protects against severe diseases. Since cocoa contains a high concentration of phytonutrients while being low in fat and sugar, the calories obtained from cocoa powder are rich in beneficial compounds as they are made from agitated, dried, unroasted cacao beans, raw products are often less processed and healthier. Nonetheless, typical dark chocolate containing at least 70% cacao is a good source of antioxidants and minerals, creating a huge market opportunity.

Visit full Study Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cocoa-products-market?SR

Competitive environment

* Strategies of the main players and products offered

* Potential and niche segments, geographic regions showing promising growth

* A neutral perspective on market performance

* Information essential for market players to maintain and improve their impact on the market

