Cocoa Beans Market Size, Demand and Comprehensive Analysis to 2029

Cocoa Beans Market Analysis and Size

Cocoa is a product obtained by processing the cacao tree’s seeds. Cocoa originated in Latin America, but it is now grown in almost every tropical region, from West and Central Africa to Asia and Oceania. Cocoa seeds are used to make a variety of beans, including cocoa liquor, cocoa butter, and cocoa powder.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the cocoa beans market was valued at USD 12400.67 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 22952.77 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.00% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Market Definition

Cocoa beans are used to make cocoa. It is a highly concentrated powder that is used as a flavouring ingredient in beverages. It is the main ingredient in chocolate and bakery confections. Cocoa powders, chocolate liquor, and blends are product forms of cocoa that are used to flavour various food beans such as syrups, toppings, chocolate milk, prepared cake mixes, pharmaceuticals, and cookies.

Cocoa Beans Market Scope and Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered By Application (Cosmetics, Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals and Functional Food and Beverages), Product (Butter, Powder, Liquor, Others), Type (Criollo Cocoa Beans, Forastero Cocoa Beans, Trinitario Cocoa Beans, Beauty Beans), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Players Covered Cemoi Chocolatier (France), Republica del Cacao (Ecuador), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), Mars Incorporated (U.S.), Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. (Japan), Guittard Chocolate Company (U.S.), Ghirardelli Chocolate Company (U.S.), Valrhona (France), Barry Callebaut (Switzerland), Alpezzi Chocolate (Mexico), Kerry (Ireland), Olam Group (Singapore), Tcho Ventures Inc. (U.S.), The Hershey Company (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Blommer Chocolate Company (U.S.), Foley’s Candies LP (Canada), Puratos (Belgium), Ferrero (Italy) Opportunities Rising food and supplements industry

Improved knowledge of healthcare well-being

Growing preference for clean-label beans

Cocoa Beans Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing awareness about benefits of cocoa beans

The growing awareness of the health benefits of consuming cocoa-rich beans drives the growth of the cocoa beans market. Cocoa helps reduce hypertension, chronic fatigue syndrome, protection against sunburn, and other health benefits to the human body. Cocoa is also high in polyphenols, which help to protect the body’s tissues from oxidative stress and related pathologies like cancer and inflammation. These factors are also driving the expansion of the cocoa beans market.

Growing demand for cocoa based products

Increased demand for chocolate and related beans such as milk chocolate, sweet chocolate, and dark chocolate, as well as aggressive advertising by manufacturers to increase brand recognition, are driving the growth of the cocoa beans market. Improvements in commercial farming techniques are used to produce cocoa, which is expected to increase supply and thus improve growth prospects in the future.

Opportunity

Theobromine, found in cocoa powder, aids in inflammation reduction and protects against severe diseases. Since cocoa contains a high concentration of phytonutrients while being low in fat and sugar, the calories obtained from cocoa powder are rich in beneficial compounds as they are made from agitated, dried, unroasted cacao beans, raw beans are often less processed and healthier. Nonetheless, typical dark chocolate containing at least 70% cacao is a good source of antioxidants and minerals, creating a huge market opportunity.

The Cocoa Beans Market report provides insights on the following pointers:

Learn about the Cocoa Beans Market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations
To gain insightful analyses of the and have a comprehensive understanding of the Cocoa Beans Market and its commercial landscape
Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the Cocoa Beans Market

To understand the future outlook and prospects for Cocoa Beans Market analysis and forecast

Major Key Contents Covered in Cocoa Beans Market :

Introduction of Cocoa Beans Market with development and status.

Manufacturing Technology of Cocoa Beans Market with analysis and trends.

Analysis of Global Key Manufacturers with Company Profile, Product Information, Production Information, and Contact Information.

Analysis of Global Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost and Profit

Analysis with Comparison, Supply, Consumption, and Import and Export.

Cocoa Beans Market Analysis with Status and Competition by Companies and Countries.

2022-2029 Forecast of Global Cocoa Beans Market with Cost, Profit, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import and Export

Trending factors influencing the shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW.

Cocoa Beans Market Analysis of Industry Chain Structure, Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Industry.

