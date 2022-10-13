coating-resins-market-by-product,-end-user,-type,-and-mode,-worldwide-forecast-till-2028

Coating Resins Market Outlook By 2028

Coatings are a combination of solvent, binder, pigment and additives. Binders or coating resins are an essential component of any coating solution. Coating resins bind the pigment and form film. Drying and curing process is formulated by these coating resins. These binders or coating resins provide adhesion, durability, flexibility, gloss and other physical properties to the coatings. These coating resins can be either thermoplastic resin or thermosetting resin. Acrylic resin, epoxy, polyester, alkyd resin, etc. are some of the examples of coating resins. Coatings resins are used in different application such as architectural coatings, marine coatings, wood coatings, automotive coatings and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The Coating Resins market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Coating Resins market in these regions.

The Key Players In The Global Coating Resins Market Are

•Allnex Netherlands B.V.

•Arkema S.A.

•BASF SE

•Covestro

•Evonik Industries AG

•Huntsman International LLC.

•Polynt-Reichhold

•Royal DSM N.V.

•The Sherwin©Williams Company

•Wacker Chemie

The Global Coating Resins segmented by following:

By Resin Type (Acrylic Resin, Alkyd Resin, Vinyl Resin, Polyurethane Resin, Epoxy Resin, Unsaturated Polyester Resin, Saturated Polyester Resin, Amino Resin, Other Coating Resins);

By Technology (Waterborne Coatings, Solvent-Borne Coatings, Powder Coatings, High Solids Coatings, Radiation Curable Coatings, Others);

By Application (Architectural Coatings, Marine and Protective Coatings, General Industrial Coatings, Automotive Coatings, Wood Coatings, Packaging Coatings, Others) and Geography

