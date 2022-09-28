Clinical Laboratory Services Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

This market research report provides market data for segments such as technologies, services, and applications across many geographical areas. This market research report deeply analyses the potential of the market concerning the current scenario and the prospects by taking into account several industry aspects. A team of skilled analysts, statisticians, research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and economists work meticulously to structure such a great market research report for businesses. Furthermore, this market research report deeply analyses the potential of the market concerning the current scenario and the prospects by taking into account numerous industry aspects.

Clinical laboratory services rely on technologically advanced testing kits and devices for reducing human error and offering reliable results. Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market was valued at USD 256,896.06 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 476,621.7 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Top Players Analysed in the Report are:

The major companies which are dealing in the clinical laboratory services are Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), Laboratory Corporation of America Holding, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, DaVita Inc., Eurofins Scientific, UNILABS, SYNLAB International GmbH, H.U. Groups Holdings, Inc., Sonic Healthcare, ACM Global Laboratories, Amedes Holding GmbH, LifeLabs, Abbott, Charles River, Siemens Healthineers AG, BioReference Laboratories, Inc. (A subsidiary of Opko Health, Inc.), NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., KingMed Diagnostics, Genomic Health, and ARUP Laboratories among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key Market Segmentation:

On the basis of specialty, the market is segmented into clinical chemistry testing, hematology testing, microbiology testing, immunology testing, drugs of abuse testing, cytology testing and genetic testing. In 2021, the clinical chemistry testing segment is expected to dominate the market due to the growing cases of chronic diseases such as liver diseases, cardiovascular diseases and blood disorders which are increasing the demand to use clinical chemistry services. Additionally, the increasing demand of point of care testing solutions which is used for the fast diagnosis of the disease is expected to help the market to grow significantly.

On the basis of provider, the market is segmented into independent & reference laboratories, hospital-based laboratories and nursing and physician office-based laboratories. In 2021, the hospital-based laboratories segment is expected to dominate the market due to increasing cases of injuries in the hospitals which leads to high patient volumes and high test demand.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into drug discovery related services, drug development related services, bioanalytical & lab chemistry services, toxicology testing services, cell & gene therapy related services, preclinical & clinical trial related services and other clinical laboratory services. In 2021, the bioanalytical & lab chemistry services segment is expected to dominate the market because bioanalysis is an important factor in drug discovery and development. It is established that bioanalysis is a vital part of the pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamics categorization of a novel chemical entity from its discovery and in different phases of drug development including all preclinical and clinical stages. Additionally, lab chemistry services provide support in the chemical analysis including elemental analysis, failure analysis and project analysis.

On the basis of service type, the market is segmented into routine testing services, esoteric services and anatomic pathology services. In 2021, the routine testing services segment is expected to dominate the market due to the growing cases of chronic diseases such as liver diseases, cardiovascular diseases and blood disorders which are increasing the demand to use research and development.

Major Regions:

Geographically, this report split into several key regions, with sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), market share, and growth rate for these regions, covering

**North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

**Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

**Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

**South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

**Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

