Child Resistant Packaging Market 2022 Industry Dynamics, Segmentation and Competition Analysis 2029 Global Child Resistant Packaging Market, By Product (Caps and Closure, Blister and Clamshells, Joint Container Tubes, Bags and Pouches, Cartons, Others), Material Type (Plastic, Glass, Metal, Paper and Paperboard), Packaging Type (Non-Reclosable Packaging, Special Blister Packaging, Reclosable Packaging), End-User (Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Home Care and Toiletries, Chemical and Fertilizers, Automotive, Cannabis, Tobacco, Others)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Analysis and Size

Child resistant packaging has been established primarily to keep children away from the chemical and harmful products. It has especially focused on decreasing child mortality cases. According to NCBI, In the US each year nearly 50,000 incidences of child poisoning cases are witnessed in children below the age of 6 years. To fight this issue, In 2015, the U.S. FDA issued a notice of offering a law that is projected to increase the child-resistant packaging for products like tobacco and other nicotine items like gels and dissolvable.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the child resistant packaging market was valued at USD 22.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 34.19 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product (Caps and Closure, Blister and Clamshells, Joint Container Tubes, Bags and Pouches, Cartons, Others), Material Type (Plastic, Glass, Metal, Paper and Paperboard), Packaging Type (Non-Reclosable Packaging, Special Blister Packaging, Reclosable Packaging), End-User (Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Home Care and Toiletries, Chemical and Fertilizers, Automotive, Cannabis, Tobacco, Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered O.Berk Company, LLC (US), Sun Grown Packaging (US), MJS Packaging (US), Kaufman Container (US), Amcor plc (Switzerland), Ecobliss B.V. (Netherlands), Global Closure System (France), WestRock Company (US), Syntegon Technology GmbH (US), WINPAK LTD (Canada), ABC Packaging Direct, (US), Carow Packaging Inc (US), Colbert Packaging (US), Comar (US), Constantia Flexibles (Austria), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), LA Packaging (US), Mold-Rite Plastics (US), Origin Pharma Packaging (UK), Parkway Plastics Inc (US) Market Opportunities Increase in the number of emerging markets

Market Definition

A child resistant packaging is a type of packaging that has been designed to be difficult for a child to open this packaging. Child resistant packaging was developed to prevent the children from accessing the contents of the medicinal product. Child-resistant packaging is verified to ensure that young children cannot open them. Child-resistant packaging , also known as CR packaging, is special packaging used to reduce the risk of children ingesting harmful materials. This packaging also contains special safety cap.

Child Resistant Packaging Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing the demand of ziplock bags in pharmaceutical industry

End-user companies that manufacture child resistant packaging are innovating their packaging solutions in the market. Ziplock bags are the smart options under primary and secondary packaging designs. These bags have a zipper to slide and access the pharmaceutical or medicinal contents. Ziplock bags can be re-secured by adults and easily opened by adults while providing a barrier to entry for children. Secondary packaging design styles include compact and lightweight packaging for securing medicines within the child resistant packaging options.

Rising demand of certified child proof packaging

The increasing demand for certified child-proof packaging solutions for medical products and high-end cosmetic brands and luxurious increases the growth of child resistant packaging market. Strict government rules to implement certified child-resistant (CR) packaging solutions for chemical and pharmaceutical products are key factors expected to drive the market’s growth.

Opportunities

Pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are looking to inaugurate a foothold in the emerging countries, comply with reduce cost and strict regulations, they are considering child resistant packaging that accomplishes basic target, which are protection, storage, and improvement of shelf life. Furthermore, increasing strict rules for child safety drives the demand for child resistant packaging in several end-user industries. End-user industries are also enforced to use child resistant packaging for many toxic and harmful content for the child safety, which drives the demand for child resistant packaging.

