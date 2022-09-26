Chewing Gum Coatings Market | Business Outlook with COVID-19 Scenario

According to a recent market report by Report Ocean, the Global Chewing Gum Coatings Market is growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The leading market competitors profiled in the report are:

Ferrero,

Perfetti Van Melle,

Mondel’z International,

LOTTE,

Tootsie Roll Inc.,

Wm. Wrigley Jr.Company,

Ferndale Confectionery Pty Ltd,

The Kraft Heinz Company,

Arcor,

Cloetta AB,

HARIBO GmbH & Co. KG,

Lotte Confectionery Co., Ltd.,

The Global Chewing Gum Coatings Market segmentation focuses on:

By Coating Type:

Sweeteners,

Flavouring Agents,

Colouring Agents,

Fruit Acids

By Flavour Type:

Spearmint,

Peppermint,

Liquorice,

Watermelon,

Strawberry,

Blueberry,

Grape

By Chewing Gums Product:

Sugared Chewing Gums,

Sugar-free Chewing Gums

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets,

Convenience Stores,

Speciality Stores,

Online Retail,

Other Distribution Channels

The regional segmentation of the report consists of:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• The Middle East and Africa

