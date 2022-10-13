Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market Expected to reach US$ 2.5 Bn with 7.8% CAGR Forecast to 2031

Fact.MR expects the chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry market to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2031, reaching a valuation of US$ 2.5 billion, up from US$ 1.5 billion in 2020.

The growth of the semiconductor industry is driving the global CMP slurry market. Rising smartphone and tablet usage has boosted global semiconductor demand. Semiconductors and microchips are now used in almost all electronic equipment and products, and they must be perfectly processed. CMP slurry is used in the production of semiconductors, wafers, and microchips.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

• Cabot Corporation

• Hitachi Ltd

• Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

• The Dow Chemical Company Limited

• BASF SE

• Applied Materials, Inc.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Fujimi Corporation

NOTE: The report has been assessed in accordance with the COVID-19 Pandemic and its impact on the Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry market.

Key Segments Covered in CMP Slurry Industry Research

By Type

Aluminum Oxide

Ceramic

Cerium Oxide

Silica

Others

By Application

CMP Slurry for Silicon Wafers

CMP Slurry for Optical Substrates

CMP Slurry for Disk-drive Components

CMP Slurry for Other Microelectronic Surfaces

The report covers key regions of the Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market:

North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico

South America: Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, Costa Rica

Europe: U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Denmark

APAC: China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Malaysia, Hong Kong

The Middle East and Africa: Israel, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Scope of Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market Report:

This research report contains information curated by professionals to estimate the nearest to accurate dynamics of the Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry market. The research study extensively covers various aspects and segments that the Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry market spans. There is also a detailed forecast for the Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry market present in the following document. The report can be utilized to realize true growth potential and generate good business and improve the revenue generation capacity of the organizations in the Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry market.

