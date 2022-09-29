Cellular-Connected Drone Market Research With MediaTek, Nokia, Airbus SAS, AT&T | Growth By Top Companies, Outlook, Regions, Trends & Forecasts by 2022 to 2028



“Cellular-connected drones use cellular networks for the positioning, navigation, and communication of drones. Therefore, deploying drones in cellular networks is critical to the broader implementation of Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations, leveraging existing network infrastructure to lower operating costs. Weakness.

MediaTek, Nokia, Airbus SAS, AT&T, China Mobile, Ericsson, Qualcomm, Samsung, T-Mobile, Verizon, ZTE Corporation, Huawei Technologies, and start-ups like Drone Base, Ehang, Terra Drone, XAG.

Segmentation:

The report provides key insights into customer needs and behaviors to enable the development of targeted marketing campaigns. Details are based on:

Cellular-Connected Drone By type

Rotor Wings, Fixed Wing, Fixed-wing VTOL

Cellular-Connected Drone By applications

Inspection and Monitoring, Surveying and Mapping, Search and Rescue, Remote Sensing, Product Delivery, Border Management, Photography and Film Production, Others

The geographic areas covered are

North America Cellular-Connected Drone market

South America

Cellular-Connected Drone Market in Asia and Pacific

Middle east and Africa

Cellular-Connected Drone Market in Europe

