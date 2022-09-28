Cast Polymers Market Research With Breton S.p.A., Cosentino S.A, Bradley Corporation, Caesarstone Ltd. Companies 2022: Business, Size, Development, Share and Opportunities 2028



“Cast Polymer is an umbrella term referring to the production of ‘synthetic’ cast products – usually either cultured marble, cultured onyx, cultured granite – but more recently additional materials such as cast stone and other materials based on polyester and acrylic resin.

Breton S.p.A., Cosentino S.A, Bradley Corporation, Caesarstone Ltd., Oppein Home Group Inc., The R.J. Marshall Company, BLANCO, Huber Engineered Materials, AGCO, Inc., DuPont, Compac, Kingkonree International Surface Industrial Co., Ltd.,.

Segmentation:

Cast Polymers By type

Calcium Carbonate (CaCO3), Dolomite, Aluminum trihydrate (ATH), and Cultured Granite

Cast Polymers By applications

Residential, Commercial, and Industrial

North America Cast Polymers market

South America

Cast Polymers Market in Asia and Pacific

Middle east and Africa

Cast Polymers Market in Europe

Summary of the Research Report Cast Polymers

