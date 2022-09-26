Cannabidiol (CBD) Skin Care Market is Expected to Reach USD USD 7583.91 million Globally by 2029, Share, Demand, Top Players, Industry Size & Future Growth Analysis Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Skin Care Market, By Source (Hemp, Marijuana), Type (Oil, Creams and Moisturizers, Masks and Serums, Cleansers, Others), Application (Mass Market, Smoke Shops, E-commerce, others), Distribution (Online Sales, Offline Sales) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Recent Development

In December 2021, Sentient Brands has launched its Oeuvre influencer and social media marketing campaign. According to Sentient Brands, Oeuvre’s product design, formulas, and disruptive “Luxury Clean Beauty” branding strategy set it apart in a market cluttered with homogeneous CBD skincare products. The Company’s Oeuvre social media marketing plan is now focusing on influencer marketing and paid advertising on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.

Market Analysis and Size

Cannabidiol (CBD) skin care has largely gained popularity due to its effective usage for various skin benefits. Moreover, they are also further effective in tackling inflammation, anxiety and insomnia and also helps to improve the physiological and cognitive functions in an individual along with regulation the mood, pain and memory. Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of 113 identified cannabinoids in cannabis plants and accounts for up to 40% of the plant’s extract. As a result, its increased popularity regarding its benefits is projected to aid the market growth over forecast period.

Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Skin Care Market was valued at USD 952.91 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7583.91 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 29.60% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behavior.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Source (Hemp, Marijuana), Type (Oil, Creams and Moisturizers, Masks and Serums, Cleansers, Others), Application (Mass Market, Smoke Shops, E-commerce, others), Distribution (Online Sales, Offline Sales) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Players Covered Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), The Cronos Group (Canada), Tilray. (U.S.), Hexo (Canada), CannTrust (Canada), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada), GW Pharmaceuticals plc. (UK), VIVO Cannabis Inc. (Canada), Alkaline88, LLC. (U.S.), NewAge Inc. (U.S.), Cannara. (Canada), Dixie Brands (U.S.), KANNAWAY LLC. (U.S.), The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc (Canada), CANNABIS Aphria (Canada), CURA CS, LLC. (U.S.), KAZMIRA (U.S.), Curaleaf (U.S.) and CannazALL (U.S.) Market Opportunities Growing Technological Advancements

Funding and Research and Development (R&D) Activities

Market Definition

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a non-intoxicating compound, which is generally extracted from marijuana or hemp plants in the form of powder and is used for various skin care purposes. The skincare and personal care products infused with cannabidiol (CBD) possess various types of beneficial skin-soothing, relaxing, anti-anxiety, pain-relieving properties, hydrating, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties which aids in treating dry skin or certain inflammatory skin disorders.

Cannabidiol (CBD) Skin Care Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Growing Awareness Regarding its Benefits

The cannabidiol skin care is becoming increasingly popular across the globe, owing to the increased awareness about the benefits of cannabidiol and its medicinal properties. Moreover, the increasing adoption of CBD skin care products as it possess antioxidant properties counteracting the signs of aging boosts the overall demand for the cannabidiol (CBD) skin care market.

Furthermore, the factors such as surge in public-private funding for targeted research activities, high disposable income, rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, and rising product innovations and development due to technological advancements worldwide boost the market value. Moreover, increased internet penetration, continued product development and commercialization, government supportive regulations for the use of cannabis-related products, particularly in developing nations, and rising per capita expenditure will all contribute to the market’s future growth rate.

Opportunities

Growing Technological Advancements

Furthermore, the increasing number of technological advancements driven with a view to minimize the production costs coupled with the developmental operations directed towards sustainable development to ensure optimum and judicious use of resources generate lucrative opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Funding and Research and Development (R&D) Activities

The surging funding from federal government pertaining to the research and development proficiencies are projected to expand the future growth of the cannabidiol (CBD) skin care market. Moreover, the various research and development (R & R&D) activities aimed at lowering THC content and a growing emphasis on obtaining faster regulatory approval will positively influence market growth

The cannabidiol (CBD) skin care market is segmented on the basis of source, type, application and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Source

Hemp

Marijuana

Type

Oil

Creams and Moisturizers

Masks and Serums

Cleansers

Others

Application

Mass Market

Smoke Shops

E-commerce

others

Distribution

Online Sales

Offline Sales

