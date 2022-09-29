Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market 2022 Leading Players, Industry Updates, Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2029

” An global Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market enterprise document explains market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements in the market. The enterprise record makes on hand an in depth description, aggressive scenario, vast product portfolio of key carriers and enterprise method adopted with the aid of opponents alongside with their SWOT evaluation and porter’s 5 pressure analysis. This extensive ranging file is the fantastic overview about world enterprise perspective, complete analysis, size, share, growth, segment, traits and forecast. The triumphing Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market record consists of estimations of all the market drivers and market restraints which are typically got from SWOT evaluation whilst additionally presenting the CAGR projections for the historical 12 months 2020, base yr 2021, and forecast length 2022-2029.

Market Analysis and Size

The industry’s interest in CBD-based products has skyrocketed as a result of the general public’s efforts to legalise marijuana for medicinal and recreational purposes. As a result of their non-psychotropic effects, cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverages have gained popularity among consumers. The growing range of medicinal applications for cannabidiol (CBD), such as neurological disorders, psychiatric disorders, and cancer therapeutics, is a key driver of the cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverages market’s evolution.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverages market which was valued at USD 2.83 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 8.96 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 15.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Market Definition

Cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverages containing cannabinoid drugs derived from the Cannabis Sativa plant. These medications are primarily classified as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) (CBD). CBD-infused beverages are widely used to treat insomnia, inflammation, chronic pain, depression, anxiety, and hyperemesis, among other things.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product Type (Alcoholic, Non-Alcoholic), CBD Type (Marijuana-Derived, Hemp-Derived, Synthetic), Grade (Pharmaceutical Grade, Food Grade), Distribution Channel (Storefront Dispensaries, Convenience Stores, Online, Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), The Cronos Group (Canada), Tilray. (US), Hexo (Canada), CannTrust (Canada), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada), GW Pharmaceuticals plc. (UK), VIVO Cannabis Inc. (Canada), Alkaline88 (US), NewAge Inc. (US), Cannara. (Canada), Dixie Brands (US), KANNAWAY LLC. (US), The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc (Canada), CANNABIS Aphria (Canada), CURA CS, LLC. (US), KAZMIRA (US), Curaleaf (US) and CannazALL (US) Opportunities CBD products, such as gummies, are gaining popularity as an alternative to traditional analgesics

Improved knowledge of healthcare well-being

CBD has been discovered to have powerful anti-anxiety and anti-depressant properties

Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising legalisation of cannabis for medicinal and recreational purposes

The increasing legalisation of cannabis for a variety of medical and recreational purposes, particularly across borders, is increasing demand for cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverages. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness of the numerous benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) in treating inflammation, relieving pain, improving sleep quality, and stress management is propelling market growth.

The rising prevalence of neurological and psychiatric disorders among population

The rising prevalence of several respiratory ailments caused by cannabis smoking has resulted in a shift in consumer preference for CBD-infused food products, such as cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverages. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of various neurological and psychiatric disorders is driving the adoption of cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverages due to their non-psychotropic properties, which eliminate the risk of drug-induced sensations among consumers Furthermore, potential CBD beverage customers are more willing to spend money on legal CBD products, which is positively impacting the cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverages market growth rate.

Opportunity

CBD products, are gaining popularity as an alternative to traditional analgesics like ibuprofen, aspirin, and others. CBD has been discovered to have powerful anti-anxiety and anti-depressant properties. Furthermore, it has been shown to increase neurogenesis (brain cell growth) in key areas of the brain associated with anxiety and depression. All of these factors will play a significant role in driving market growth in the coming years. Similarly, ongoing research into the development and production of healthier forms of cannabis and it’s by products will create new opportunities for the cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverages market during the forecast period.

Some Points from Table of Content

Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Report 2021 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2029

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends under POST COVID-19

Chapter 3 Value Chain of Sports Betting Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market under POST COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status under POST COVID-19

Chapter 4 Players Profiles

Chapter 5 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Sales and Growth Rate (2016-2021)

5.3 Europe Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Sales and Growth Rate (2016-2021)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Sales and Growth Rate (2016-2021)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Sales and Growth Rate (2016-2021)

5.6 South America Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Sales and Growth Rate (2016-2021)

Chapter 6 North America Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 7 Europe Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Asia-Pacific Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 South America Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Segment by Types

Chapter 12 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Segment by Applications

Chapter 13 Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Forecast (2022-2029)

13.1 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2027)

13.2 Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Market Forecast by Regions (2022-2029)

13.2.1 North America Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Forecast (2022-2029)

13.2.2 Europe Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Forecast (2022-2029)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Forecast (2022-2029)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Forecast (2022-2029)

13.2.5 South America Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Forecast (2022-2029)

13.3 Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Forecast by Types (2022-2029)

13.4 Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Forecast by Applications (2022-2029)

13.5 Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Forecast under POST COVID-19

Chapter 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

Complete Report Details with Facts and Figures along respective Images and Graphs (TOC) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-cannabidiol-cbd-infused-beverages-market&SR

