Camping Cooler Market 2022 Trends, Demand and Scope with Outlook, Business Strategies and Forecast 2029

Market Analysis and Size

Going camping is one of the best experiences we get to share with our family and friends. Similarly spending a couple of time alone in the wilderness, far away from the stressful and fast city is just refreshing and will recharge your batteries. So the camping coolers is one of best option which are often taken on picnics, vacation or holiday. Also, where summers are hot, they may also be used camping cooler just for getting cold groceries home from the store, like keeping ice cream from melting in a hot automobile. Some coolers are very innovative because it have built cup holders in the lid.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the camping cooler market was valued at USD 812.01 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1384.79 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.90 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (Thermoelectric Cooler, Hard Cooler, Soft Cooler), Material (Plastic, Metal, Others), Capacity (Under 25 Quart, 25-40 Quart, 41-60 Quart, 61-100 Quart, Over 100 Quart), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online, Others), Application (Backyard and Car Camping, RV Camping, Backpacking, Ship and Fishing, Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered AO Coolers (US), Bison Coolers (US), Engel Coolers (US), Grizzly Coolers LLC (US), Igloo Products Corp. (US), ORCA (US), Pelican Products, Inc. (US), Polar Bear Coolers (US), Rubbermaid (US), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (US), The Coleman Company, Inc (US), YETI COOLERS, LLC (US), Koolatron US (US), Cordova Outdoors (US), Outdoor Supacentre Pty Ltd (Australia), Ningbo Chengtao Plastic Factory (China), RTIC Web Services LLC (US), K2 Coolers (US) Market Opportunities Increase in the number of emerging markets

Increasing number of product innovations

Rise in strategic collaborations

Market Definition

A camping cooler, cool box, chilly bin, portable ice chest, ice box, is an insulated box which is used to keep food or drink cool. They are generally made with exterior and interior shells of plastic with a hard foam in between them. They come in different sizes from small ones to large family ones with wheels. Disposable camping cooler are made solely from polystyrene foam. Most reusable camping coolers have few have shoulder straps and molded-in handles. These cooler has developed from just a means of keeping food preserve and beverages cold into a mode of transportation with the ride-on cooler.

Camping Cooler Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase the demand of soft chillers camping cooler

The adoption of soft chillers camping cooler rapidly increases due to its lightweight structure and low price compared to hard iceboxes. Due to the availability of soft coolers in several variants, including shoulder bags, lunch boxes, and backpacks, is anticipated to boost its sales during forecast period.

High durability and waterproof

One of the biggest benefits of camping cooler is that they are extremely reliable for the food storage when you’re spending days in nature. Due to the durability and waterproof properties, there is no need to worry about your food and beverages will stay intact during this trip. It can withstand very low and very high temperatures and all sorts of harsh weather conditions.

Usage for the storage of food and beverages

The increase in demand for camping cooler to preserve and store water, beverages, beer and other food item for a long time during and outgoing programs and travelling. Also, some of camping cooler come with two different compartments which keeps the food cold and the other that keeps it warm. They will be also able to provide you with food and beverage supplies that will last you for days. And all at the right temperature. These are the major factor which are expected to drive the growth of the camping cooler market.

