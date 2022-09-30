Calcium Nitrate Market is to Grow at a CAGR of 7.50% During the Forecast By 2029

One of the most wannabe goals for any industry is to accomplish maximum return on investment (ROI) which can be achieved with the finest Calcium Nitrate Market research report. The main research methodology utilized by DBMR research team is data triangulation which entails data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary validation. Market insights of this report will direct for actionable ideas, improved decision-making, and better business strategies. The report is mainly delivered in the form of PDF and spreadsheets while PPT can also be provided depending upon client’s request. To achieve an expected success in the business, Calcium Nitrate market report plays a significant role.

Fertilizers are substances that are added to increase yield by providing crops with nutrients that the soil lacks. Fertilizer addition frequently doubles or triples yield. The growing demand for calcium nitrate in agro-synthetics is expected to drive the growth of the global calcium nitrate market.Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the calcium nitrate market which was valued at USD 13.06 billion in 2021 is expected to reach the value of USD 23.29 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, technological advancements and patent analysis.

Calcium nitrate is of the main component for the fertilizers and these fertilizers hold nitrogen and calcium, which are the necessary elements for plants. The major function of calcium nitrate is to improve the uptake of magnesium, potassium and calcium from soil and concurrently increase quality and yield of the product as well as it also extends the confrontation to diseases and storage life of fruits. Furthermore, the calcium nitrate is used in the manufacturing of explosives, wastewater treatment, medical purposes and concrete which also raising its demand in the market.

Netafim USA, a subsidiary of Netafim Ltd., launched its new AlphaDiscTM filter in February 2022, a new filter designed to protect irrigation systems from clogging caused by organic contaminants.

Valmont Industries paid USD 300 million for Prospera Technologies (an Israeli crop analytics startup) in May 2021. They are primarily concerned with digitising centre pivot irrigation systems.

Rain Bird will release New Rain Bird Flow-Indicating Basket Filters in February 2021, making irrigation systems easier to install and maintain by combining flow measurement, filtration, and integrated pressure regulation in a single, compact solution.

Lindsay Corporation and Nutrien AG Solutions, the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services, announced collaboration in January 2019 that will allow Nutrien AG Solutions and Lindsay’s remote irrigation management and scheduling platform to work together.

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Process (Limestone, Phosphate Rock, Ammonium Nitrate), Application (Water Treatment, Fertilizers, Concrete Manufacturing, Explosives, Others), Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Bayer AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Yara (Norway), Compass Minerals (US), Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland), ADAMA (Israel), Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd. (Japan), Nufarm (Australia), UPL (India), K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), ICL (Israel) Opportunities Increased awareness of drip irrigation systems

The expansion of agricultural activities in various nations provides various growth opportunities

Government initiatives to maximise the use of water resources in agriculture

Drivers

Growing popularity and knowledge of commercial farming across the globe

Rising farmer knowledge of soil profile and nutritional balance, growing popularity of commercial agriculture around the world, low-cost fertiliser production, and rising demand for agrochemicals are some of the factors expected to drive the calcium nitrate market. Furthermore, an increase in the need to increase productivity and level yield and fertiliser intensity gaps across countries will dampen the market’s growth rate.

Growing adoption of horticulture practices

A rapid increase in global horticulture crop production, despite rising crop prices and significant labour costs, will boost the market for calcium nitrate. The shift in emphasis toward dietary food and increased demand for fruits and vegetables will encourage its use in horticulture. Water soluble fertilisers enable farmers to grow more food on less land while providing a significant return on investment. The primary factor driving the calcium nitrate market growth is its widespread use in reducing chemical leaching of crops, which is expected to significantly drive the calcium nitrate market during the forecast period.

Opportunity

The calcium nitrate markets are benefiting from increased awareness of drip irrigation systems. Sub­surface drip irrigation systems are commonly used to supplement fodder maize production. The calcium nitrate market is being driven by government initiatives to maximise the use of water resources in agriculture.

Restraints

However, rising organic fertiliser industry growth and growing lack of awareness are among the major factors acting as restraints, while rising number of players with similar product formulations will further challenge the growth of calcium nitrate market during the forecast period.

Data collection and base year analysis are done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more, please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by the DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Expert Analysis, Import/Export Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Production Consumption Analysis, Climate Chain Scenario, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Chapter 1: Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3: Production by Regions

Chapter 4: Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Production, By Types, Revenue, and Market share by Types

Chapter 6: Consumption, By Applications, Market share (%), and Growth Rate by Applications

Chapter 7: Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Manufacturing cost analysis, Raw materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Market Forecast

Chapter 13: Calcium Nitrate Market Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology, and data source

