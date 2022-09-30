CAGR 26.70%, Electric Vehicles Adhesives Market Booming Worldwide with Industry Analysis, Future Growth, Upcoming Trend and Future Scope

All statistical and numerical data included in the report is characterized with the help of graphs and charts which makes it easy to understand the facts and figures. This market research report contains fundamental, secondary, and advanced information related to the global status and trend, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment, and forecasts from the period. In addition, this market report provides plentiful insights and business solutions with which businesses can stand apart from the other market players. This market report describes the categorization by companies, region, type, and end-use industry.

Electric vehicles adhesives market will reach at an estimated value of USD 39.88 million and grow at a rate of 26.70% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Rising requirement for lightweight, crashworthiness, and safety products in automotive sector is a vital factor driving the growth of electric vehicles adhesives market.

Electric vehicle adhesives are a type of an adhering substance that provides adhesion between two parts without impacting their function. It provides a strong light bond between battery parts and also allows provides smooth functioning of the components. The adhesives have the abilities to provide flexibility and own strong adhesion characteristics, thereby driving the industry size. It further reduces vibrations and helps in absorbing the impact without transmitting it to the parts, which in turn is accelerating the industry landscape.

Rising growth in the production of vehicles is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also rising population along with rising disposable income, rising initiatives by the governments of numerous nations to promote the production and adoption of electric vehicles (EV)., rising investment across the automotive industry, increasing research and development activities to enhance the adhesion capabilities along with rising efforts to improve the overall efficiency of the vehicle are the major factors among others driving the electric vehicles adhesives market. Moreover, rising scope for growth of autonomous electric vehicle and increasing modernization in the automotive sector will further create new opportunities for the electric vehicles adhesives market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

However, increased upfront cost of electric vehicles and limited availability of charging stations and lack of standardization are the major factors among others acting as restraints, while limited range of electric vehicle will further challenge the growth of the electric vehicles adhesives market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Competitive Landscape and Electric Vehicles Adhesives Market Share Analysis

Electric vehicles adhesives market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to electric vehicles adhesives market.

The major players covered in the electric vehicles adhesives market report are Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, H.B. Fuller Company., Sika AG, Evonik Industries, Jowat SE, 3M, Wacker Chemie AG, Bostik, L&L Products, Ashland., PPG Industries, Inc., Permabond LLC, Dymax, Illinois Tool Works Inc, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, WEICON GmbH & Co. KG, Uniseal, Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp and Dow among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Electric Vehicles Adhesives Market Scope and Market Size

Electric vehicles adhesives market is segmented on the basis of form, resin, application, vehicle type and substrate. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on form, the electric vehicles adhesives market is segmented into liquid, film & tape and others.

Based on resin, the electric vehicles adhesives market is segmented into polyurethane, epoxy, silicone, acrylic, and others.

On the basis of application, the electric vehicles adhesives market is segmented into powertrain system, exterior, and interior.

On the basis of vehicle type, the electric vehicles adhesives market is segmented into electric car, electric bus, electric truck and electric bike.

The electric vehicles adhesives market is also segmented on the basis of substrate into polymer, composite and metals.



The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global h market. The regional analysis section of the report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Electric Vehicles Adhesives industries to help players plan effective expansion strategies.

Regional Analysis:The report further examines the Electric Vehicles Adhesives market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The Electric Vehicles Adhesives report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period.

According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

