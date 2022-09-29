CAGR 10.2%, I-Joist Market Is Booming Worldwide| NORDIC STRUCTURES, Anthony Forest Products Company, LLC, Nascor Systems

This market report involves historic data along with future forecasts and detailed analysis on a global, local and regional level. The report has been formed by taking into thought numerous aspects of marketing research and analysis that can be enlisted as market size estimations, market dynamics, company & market best practices, entry-level marketing strategies, positioning and segmentations, competitive landscaping, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings. The market definition included in the credible business report provides the scope of a particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market.

I-joist market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.2% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on I-Joist market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

I-joist is a type of an engineered wood product which is made from a combination of timber products such as graded solid timber or laminated veneer timber. I-joist is also known as a composite wooden joist, wooden I-beam and plywood I-beam, I-joist has two parts, specifically the web and flanges. The web is placed among the top and bottom flanges which gives it the distinctive ‘I’ shape.

The high growth of the construction and real estate sectors is expected to influence the growth of the I-joist market. In line with this, the rise in the usage in wall studs and roof rafters and the increase in the use for installing flooring and roof framing, owing to its lightweight yet resilient properties are also anticipated to act as key determinants favoring the growth of the I-joist market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Also the, better strength and stiffness of I-joist with an enhanced aesthetic appearance and flexibility are also expected to positively impact the growth of the I-Joist market. The major factor accountable for the growth of the market is that it is cheaper, stronger and easily available when compared to plywood.

However, the presence of substitutes and high investments required in R&D are likely to act as key restraints towards I-joist market growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. In contrast, the design complexity can challenge the growth of the I-joist market in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Competitive Landscape and I-Joist Market Share Analysis

I-joist market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to I-joist market.

The major players covered in the I-joist market report are NORDIC STRUCTURES, Anthony Forest Products Company, LLC, Nascor Systems, TECO Building Products, Boise Cascade, Pryda, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation and Tri-State Forest Products, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Furthermore, the rapid development of smart cities, various options for designing economical floor joist layouts and being easy to install and the increase in need for renovating residential spaces on the global are expected to offer a variety of growth opportunities for the I-joist market in the above mentioned forecast period.

This I-joist market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on I-joist market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global I-Joist Market Scope and Market Size

I-Joist market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end use. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the I-joist market is segmented into metal, plastic and others.

Based on application, the I-joist market is segmented into architecture, floors, roofs, bridge and others.

The end use segment for I-joist market is segmented into residential and commercial. The residential sector leads the market, accounting for the majority of the total I-joist market share.I-Joist Market Country Level Analysis

I-joist market is analyzed and market size, volume information is provided by country, type, application and end use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America leads and is also expected to witness a significant growth in the I-joist market over the forecast period because of the rapid development of smart cities and the rise in the need for renovating residential spaces on the globe.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

