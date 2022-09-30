Caffeine Substitute Market 2022 Industry Scenario, Leading Players, Segments Analysis and Growth Drivers to 2029

” An global Caffeine Substitute Market Market enterprise document explains market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements in the market. The enterprise record makes on hand an in depth description, aggressive scenario, vast product portfolio of key carriers and enterprise method adopted with the aid of opponents alongside with their SWOT evaluation and porter’s 5 pressure analysis. This extensive ranging file is the fantastic overview about world enterprise perspective, complete analysis, size, share, growth, segment, traits and forecast. The triumphing Caffeine Substitute Market Market record consists of estimations of all the market drivers and market restraints which are typically got from SWOT evaluation whilst additionally presenting the CAGR projections for the historical 12 months 2020, base yr 2021, and forecast length 2022-2029.

Caffeine Substitute Market Analysis and Size

Coffee substitutes have grown in popularity in recent years, riding the coattails of a growing health-conscious demographic and a significant decrease in coffee consumption. Manufacturers and market players are constantly improvising the products according to the consumer’s needs and to the population’s rapidly changing lifestyle.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the caffeine substitute market which was valued at USD 1.26 billion in 2021 is expected to reach the value of USD 2.37 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Caffeine Substitute Market Scope and Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Nature (Organic, Conventional), Packaging (Pouches, Cans, Aseptic Cartons), Distribution Channel (Online, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Department Stores) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered World Finer Foods (U.S.), Unilever (U.K.), Gourmesso Coffee (U.S.), Douwe Egberts (Netherlands), Dualit (U.K.), Nestlé (Switzerland), Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC (Sri Lanka), Ippodo Tea (China), Tranquini (U.S.), Chillbev (U.S.), Som Sleep (U.S.), Phi Drinks, Inc. (U.S.), BevNet.com (U.S.), lima coffee roasters (U.S.), dandy blend (U.S.), Teeccino (Canada), Tattva’s herbs (U.S.) Opportunities Growing promotional activities on social media platforms and other platforms

Rising food expenditure and rise in personal disposable income

The introduction of novel packaging solutions by the manufacturers

Market Definition

Coffee substitutes are non-coffee products that have a rich coffee-like flavour. As they do not contain caffeine, which can affect the nervous system, these substitutes aid in serving as healthy products. These substitutes are typically available in powder form, which dissolves easily in hot water and is brewed similarly to coffee.

Caffeine Substitute Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Various benefits associated with consuming caffeine substitutes

Aside from removing the caffeine, coffee substitutes are high in inulin, a prebiotic fibre that has been shown to improve digestive health and promote weight loss. They also have an adequate amount of vitamin B6 and manganese, two nutrients that are essential for brain health. These advantages directly translate into increased demand for coffee substitutes, directly boosting market growth.

Shift in the lifestyle as well as growing demand from the personal care industry

Some of the factors expected to fuel global market growth during the forecast period include an increasing working population, rising demand for ready-to-use products, and expanding retail markets. The increasing use of caffeine substitutes as a natural ingredient in the cosmetics industry is expected to drive growth in the global caffeine substitute market. Furthermore, rising disposable income levels, rising food and beverage expenditure, and rising consumer awareness of healthy lifestyles are some of the other factors expected to drive caffeine substitute market growth.

Opportunity

Growing promotional activities on social media platforms and other platforms, such as the internet, TV, and newspapers is helping to spread information about the benefits of caffeine substitute’s product. Furthermore, coffee substitutes are packaged in pouches, cans, and aseptic cartons, which preserve their flavour for a longer period and help keep moisture levels under control, preventing mould growth.

“