Bubble Tea Market 2022 Growth Opportunities and Competitive Landscape 2029 Global Bubble Tea Market, By Ingredient (Black Tea, Green Tea, Oolong Tea, and White Tea), Flavour (Original Flavour, Coffee Flavour, Fruit Flavour, Chocolate Flavour, Others), Component (Flavour, Creamer, Sweetener, Liquid, Tapioca Pearls, Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

Global Bubble Tea Market Analysis and Size

Numerous assortments of the beverage are being consumed with a wide scope of fixings. Air pocket milk green tea with custard and bubble milk tea with custard are two most consumed varieties assortments among people. The beverage is a rich source of antioxidants, caffeine and vitamin C that assists in strengthening the immune system.

Global Bubble Tea Market was valued at USD 596.79 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,119.56 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.70%during the forecast period of 2022-2029. “Black tea” accounts for the largest ingredient segment owing to the authentic natural flavor of black tea. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Global Bubble Tea Market Definition

Bubble tea, also known as bubble milk tea, boba tea, pearl milk tea, boba juice, or simply boba, refers to a Taiwanese tea-based drink that was initially invented in Tainan and Taichung in the 1980s. Most of the bubble tea recipes consist of tea base mixed with milk or fruit, to which balls (pearls, bubbles, or boba) and fruit jelly are often added.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Ingredient (Black Tea, Green Tea, Oolong Tea, and White Tea), Flavour (Original Flavour, Coffee Flavour, Fruit Flavour, Chocolate Flavour, Others), Component (Flavour, Creamer, Sweetener, Liquid, Tapioca Pearls, Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market Players Covered Lollicup USA Inc. (US), CuppoTee Company (Taiwan), Bubble Tea House Company (India), Ten Ren’s Tea Time (US), Boba Box Limited (UK), Sumos Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), Boba Tea Company (US), Troika JC. (Qbubble) (US), Fokus Inc., (Taiwan), Tea Time (China), Kuaikeli Enterprise Co., Ltd. (China), COCO International Co., Ltd. (Vietnam), Kung Fu Tea (US), Gong Cha (China), Boba Guys (US), Chatime (Taiwan), ShareTea (US), and Coco Fresh (India), among others Market Opportunities Increase in the consumption of tea and coffee as nootropic drinks among students and working-class population

Rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases

Various product innovations, such as the launch of bubble teas in exotic flavors

Bubble Tea Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Consumption of Tea

The increase in the consumption of tea and coffee as nootropic drinks among students and working-class population acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of bubble tea market. The high consumption of tea among population who have busy working lifestyle as it is easy to prepare assist in the growth of market.

Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

The rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and oral bacteria, accelerate the market growth. The tea is known for reducing the occurrences of these diseases.

Health Consciousness

The rise in the health consciousness among population further influences the market. The consumption of bubble tea is known to strengthen immune system, decline inflammation, boost energy and enhance cardiovascular health.

Additionally, change in lifestyle, increase in the disposable income and rise in awareness regarding the benefits of the beverage positively affect the bubble tea market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, various product innovations, such as the launch of bubble teas in exotic flavors extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, aesthetically appealing packaging will further expand the market.

Restraints/Challenges Global Bubble Tea Market

On the other hand, preference toward organic beverages and excess sugar content in these drinks leading to health issues are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, concerns regarding presence of artificial preservatives in bubble tea are projected to challenge the bubble tea market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This bubble tea market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on bubble tea market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Covid-19 Impact on Bubble Tea Market

The COVID-19 has impacted bubble tea market. The limited investment costs and lack of employees hampered sales and production of beverages. However, market key players adopted new safety measures for developing the products. The online distribution channel changing the shopping habits of people as it offers benefits such as easy payment methods, availability of a wide range of products, doorstep delivery and heavy discounts assisted in the growth of the market during the pandemic, and will further accelerate the growth during the post-pandemic situation.

Recent Developments

TA Associates announced an investment in Gong Cha Group in August’2019. The company aims to witness high growth business opportunities.

Secret recipe launched a series of boba tea flavors in Jube’2019. The series include flavors, such as caramel, boba milk tea, boba brown sugar milk tea, boba signature tea and boba mignight blue.

