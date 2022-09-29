Bottled Water Packaging Market Overview – Scope and Market Size Estimation | Latest Research Report with Industry Share, Development Trends, Opportunities, Sales Revenue, and Competitive Landscape

Market Analysis and Insights of Bottled Water Packaging Market

Increasing demand for pure and packaged drinking water is leading to the increase in the market value of bottled water packaging market. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global bottled water packaging market will project a CAGR of 6.63% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. In terms of market value, the global bottled water packaging market would rise up to USD 323.8 billion by the year 2028.

Market Scenario :

Packaged water bottles can be trusted for their quality. A packaged water bottle is safe to consume as the water in it is pure, filtered and free from any contamination. Moreover, a packaged water bottle is convenient in handling and bulk of these can be transported easily over long distances. Commercialization of water bottles is not a new concept anymore and the business is bound to rocket up due to the rapid depletion of water bodies and water borne diseases.

Rising level of water pollution across the globe is the biggest factor responsible for the growth of bottled water packaging market. Easily available and that too at low cost are two another attractive features of the market. Also, convenient in handling while travelling also is a market growth driving force. Rapid emergence of new players in the market coupled with the increasing investment in the marketing and advertising of the brands would further bear fruits in the future. Improved lifestyle of consumers coupled with rising awareness regarding the benefits of consumption of mineral water will too increase the demand for bottle water.

However, large level of land pollution further caused due to the plastic bottles is a major threat to the growth of the market. With the rising awareness among people regarding the environmental concerns, the market is bound to slow down. Further, strict and stringent regulations by the government on the disposal of these bottles would further create hindrance in the way of market growth.

Major Competitors covered in the report are Greif., Amcor plc, PLASTIPAK HOLDINGS, INC., Graham Packaging Company., Kaufman Container., Greiner Packaging, Alpha Group., Sidel Group, Silgan Holdings Inc., Berry Global Inc., CKS Packaging, Inc., APEX Plastics, SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc., Exo Packaging, Alpack Plastics, P.P.C., Inc., CG Roxane, LLC, Danone S.A., Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, Uttarkashi Minerals Corporation. and S.G. Star Drinks Private Limited

Important Facts about This Market Report:

This research report reveals this business overview, product overview, market share, demand and supply ratio, supply chain analysis, and import/export details

The Industry report captivates different approaches and procedures endorsed by the market key players to make crucial business decisions

This research presents some parameters such as production value, marketing strategy analysis, Distributors/Traders and effect factors are also mentioned

The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed

The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report

Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth

The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies

Global Bottled Water Packaging and Dispersion Systems Market Scope and Market Size

The bottled water packaging market is segmented on the basis of material, product, applications, pack size, technology, quality and origin of product. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of material, the bottled water packaging market is segmented into plastics and glass.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into well water, distilled water and mineral water.

On the basis of applications the market is segmented into municipal and industrial areas.

The market can also be segmented on the basis of pack size into 331ml- 500ml, 501ml- 1000ml, 1001ml- 1500ml and above 1500ml.

The market is segmented on the basis of technology into disinfection, ion exchange, filtration and others.

On the basis of quality, the market is segmented into premium and non-premium,

On the basis of origin of product, domestic or imported are the two segments.

Bottled Water Packaging Market Country Level Analysis

The bottled water packaging market is analyses and market size, volume information is provided by country, material, product applications, pack size, technology, quality and origin of product as referenced above.

The countries covered in the bottled water packaging market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the global bottled water packaging market and will continue to rise on the same pace owing to the prevalence of health consciousness and awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of mineral water. Asia-Pacific on the other hand is set to witness the highest growth rate due to ever increasing population and improving lifestyle of the consumers. Also, increasing water pollution in the underdeveloped countries especially will enable the consumers to shift to bottled water.

The country section of the bottled water packaging market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Get TOC in Detail of Bottled Water Packaging Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-bottled-water-packaging-market

