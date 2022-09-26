Bottled Water Market to See Promising reach the value of USD 476.45 billion with CAGR Growth of 6.7 % by 2029, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Gross Revenue and Key Players Outlook Global Bottled Water Market, By Type (Purified Water, Mineral Water and Sparkling/Carbonated Water), Category (Plain, Flavoured), Distribution Channel (Store-Based, Non-Store-Based), – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Bottled Water Market to See Promising reach the value of USD 476.45 billion with CAGR Growth of 6.7 % by 2029, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Gross Revenue and Key Players Outlook

” The commonplace Bottled Water Market file offers key information on the market popularity of world and regional producers and is a treasured supply of coaching and path for groups and humans fascinated in the industry. The market lookup file is a resource, which gives cutting-edge as properly as upcoming technical and economic small print of the enterprise to 2029. This market document additionally carries market drivers and market restraints for Bottled Water Market enterprise that are derived from SWOT analysis, and additionally suggests what all the latest developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions by means of the countless key gamers and brands that are riding the market are through systemic employer profiles.

The dependable Bottled Water Market lookup file examines aggressive organizations and producers in the world market. Their strikes like product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions and the respective impact on the sales, import, export, income and CAGR values have been studied totally in the report. This market file consists of of primary, secondary and superior facts about the international market with admire to status, trends, size, share, growth, and segments in the forecasted length of 2022 – 2029. Bottled Water Market learn about lends a hand to the consumer in comprehending the more than a few drivers and restraints with their results on the market in the course of the forecast period.

Recent Development

Nestle SA decided in April 2021 to sell its bottled water business in the United States and Canada to private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners for USD 4.3 billion, renaming the company BlueTriton Brands.

Primo Water Corporation announced the acquisition of Mountain Valley Water Company of Los Angeles in October 2020, increasing the total number of customers to over 8,000.

Agthia Group PJSC announced the launch of Al Ain Plant Bottle, the region’s first plant-based water bottle, in February 2020. Agthia and Veolia, a global leader in optimised resource management, also signed an agreement to launch a PET water bottle collection initiative in the United Arab Emirates.

Get the PDF Sample Copy (Including FULL TOC, Graphs and Tables) of this report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-bottled-water-market

Market Analysis and Size

The rise in healthcare awareness about waterborne diseases such as malaria, typhoid, diarrhea, food poisoning, and others is driving the market. Furthermore, bottled water is more portable and convenient, supporting market growth.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the bottled water market was valued at USD 283.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 476.45 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (Purified Water, Mineral Water and Sparkling/Carbonated Water), Category (Plain, Flavored), Distribution Channel (Store-Based, Non-Store-Based), Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Turkey, rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., and rest of the Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina & rest of South America Market Players Covered PepsiCo (US), Nestlé, A.G. (Switzerland), The Coca-Cola Company. (US), CG Roxane, LLC (US), Tempo Beverage Ltd (Israel), Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (US), Dr Pepper/Seven Up, Inc (US), Ferrarelle (Italy), SANPELLEGRINO (Italy), Reignwood Investments UK Ltd (UK), LaCroix Beverages, Inc. (US), GEROLSTEINER BRUNNEN GMBH & CO. KG (Germany), and Mountain Valley Spring Water (US) Opportunities The rising disposable income of people as a result of industrialization and economic growth

Increased investments in technological advancements and innovations

Rapid urbanisation also contributes to increased demand, as it has resulted in increased consumption of alcohol

Market Definition

Bottled water is intended for human consumption and is obtained from a variety of sources, including wells, protected springs, or a public water supply. When compared to regular water, it has a high concentration of dissolved minerals or total dissolved solids (TDS). Before packaging, the bottles are typically treated with ultraviolet (UV) irradiation, which inhibits the growth of pathogenic organisms during storage or transportation. Following disinfection, these bottles are filled with water, labelled, and sold in a variety of sizes ranging from single-serve to large carboys for water coolers.

Global Bottled Water Market Dynamics

Drivers

Numerous benefits of consuming bottled water

Due to the presence of quinine, a medication used to treat malaria and babesiosis, bottled water is also widely consumed as a healthy drink around the world. This bottled water contains 83 milligrams of quinine per litre and has excellent medicinal properties. Market manufacturers are now offering a diverse range of products with added sugars and flavors. These therapeutic benefits of bottled water are also propelling the product’s demand on a global scale.

The growing consumption of alcohol and development of additional flavourings

Another factor driving this growth is the use of bottled water in margaritas as a drink enhancer and for soothing dehydration due to its strong taste. Furthermore, children, teenagers, and young adults are drawn to the sparkling effect water under ultraviolet lights. Bottled water appears fluorescent when exposed to direct sunlight because quinine is reactive to UV radiation as a result of its quinine content. Due to its use in cocktail preparations and its medicinal properties, the market is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period. Bottled water manufacturers are expected to develop additional product flavourings over the forecast timeframe.

Opportunity

The rising disposable income of people as a result of industrialization and economic growth is a major driver of the global market for bottled water. Rapid urbanisation also contributes to increased demand, as it has resulted in increased consumption of alcohol, to which bottled water is frequently added. Aside from that, the growing popularity of social media and the internet has also had a positive impact on the market.

Visit full Study Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-bottled-water-market

The bottled water market is segmented on the basis of type, category and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Purified Water

Mineral Water

Sparkling/Carbonated Water

Category

Plain

Flavoured

Distribution channel

Store based

Non store based

Major Key Points Covered in Craft soda Market:

Presentation of Bottled Water Market with development and status.

Assembling Technology of Bottled Water Market with life systems and patterns.

Investigation of International Bottled Water Market Key Producers with Company Profile, Product Statistics, Production Information and Contact Information.

Audit of Worldwide Bottled Water Market Competence, Manufacture, Production Value, Cost and Profit

Investigation Bottled Water Market with Comparison, Supply, Consumption and Import and Export.

Bottled Water Market Analysis with Market Status and Market Competition by Companies and Countries.

Market Prediction of global Bottled Water Market with Cost, Profit, Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Import and Export.

Drifting qualities influencing the pieces of the overall industry of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW.

Bottled Water Market assessment of Industry Chain Structure, Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Industry.

Key questions in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bottled Water Market ?

Which product segment will have the lion’s share?

Which regional market will pioneer in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow sustainably?

What growth opportunities could arise in the Music industry in the coming years?

What are the greatest challenges that the Bottled Water Market could face in the future?

Who are the leading companies in the Bottled Water Market?

What are the main trends that have a positive impact on the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are players considering to maintain their position in the Bottled Water Market ?

Complete Report Details with Facts and Figures along respective Images and Graphs (TOC) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-bottled-water-market

