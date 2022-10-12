book-launch:-scientific-commentary-on-bhagavad-gita-by-siva-kiran

Scientific Commentary on Bhagavad Gita by Siva Kiran

The “Scientific Commentary of Bhagavad Gita” by Siva Kiran separates concepts related to religion and spirituality from the Hindu religious book Bhagavad Gita. New definitions and new interpretations of Sanskrit words like Atma, Narak, Brahma, Yagna, Dharma, Preta etc., are present in this book. For example, the computer is called Shetra in this book, and four types of foods are carbohydrates, proteins, fats and other vital nutrients. Uber drivers are called “Karma Yogis” in this book, and many more interesting modern interpretations are present. A few comments on US and Indian Education systems are also present in this book.

The author feels that the Sanskrit literature of ancient India helps explore human well-being in these modern times. The interpretation of Sanskrit is exceptionally complex, as each word in the Sanskrit language has different interpretations. Sometimes, interpretations of Sanskrit texts are made based on traditions. As a researcher, the author scientifically interpreted the Sanskrit verses. The synonyms of the Sanskrit words in this book are carefully selected to eliminate spiritual and Hindu religious interpretations. The author claims that this book will aid in developing existing resources, future planning, improving discipline and sharpening cognitive skills. The book is available at Amazon.com. Kindle Edition is also available for Kindle users.

Sevas Educational Society is a small farmers association present in a small village, Komatipalli, Andhra Pradesh, India. If people stop wearing sarees or women stop putting flowers in the name of modernity if people stop visiting temples, churches or mosques for doing rituals or God’s work, if people started thinking God’s work is a waste of time then it will surely affect Indian farmers and their daily income. The politicians and the government have to think in that direction and have to shield India from these vested interests. We began promoting this small book by publishing it. Sevas Publishing House encourages religious books which can create real impact. We strongly believe that “Scientific Commentary on Bhagavad Gita by Siva Kiran” will help promote this wonderful book in these modern times.

