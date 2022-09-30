Blockchain in Cold Chain Market Dynamics Analysis, Production, Supply and Demand, Covered in the Latest Research 2022-2029

” An crucial Global Blockchain in Cold Chain Market file is an analytical estimation of the key challenges in phrases of sales, export or import, and income that an company may additionally have to face in the coming near years. This commercial enterprise file additionally contains of strategic profiling of key gamers in the market, systematic evaluation of their core competencies, and attracts a aggressive panorama for the market. The document makes use of an tremendous lookup methodology which focuses on market share evaluation and key fashion analysis. Not to mention, the statistics is accrued solely from the reliable sources such as journals, newspapers, corporation websites and annual reviews of the businesses on which Global Blockchain in Cold Chain Market enterprise can count confidently.

Blockchain in Cold Chain Market Analysis and Size

Blockchain has gained immense popularity among large corporations and startups, and is expanding its applications outside financial services industry. Numerous organizations are investing in the research and development of blockchain technology to fulfill a range of needs. This technology enhances chain transparency, improving efficiency and overall supply chain management while declining risks.

Global Blockchain in Cold Chain Market was valued at USD 287.16 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 790.83 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 13.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Product Traceability in the application segments of the market owing to the high usage of blockchain solutions to automate supply chain procedures. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Market Definition

Blockchain is a record of digital database or blocks of validated and immutable transactions. The blockchain technology acts as an open ledger, such that every transaction on the network is recorded and is made available for all the entities or participants involved in the network to see and verify them.

Blockchain in Cold Chain Market Scope and Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (Transportation, Monitoring Components, Storage), Component (Platforms, Services), Application (Smart Contracts, Payment and Settlement, Product Traceability, Inventory Monitoring, Compliance Management, Others), Industry Vertical (Retail, Manufacturing, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Oil and Gas, Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market Players Covered IBM (US), Microsoft (US), BASF SE (Germany), DSM (Netherlands), Oracle (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Bitfury Group Limited. (Netherlands), TIBCO Software Inc. (US), Applied Blockchain Ltd (US), GUARDTIME (Estonia), OARO (Canada), Peer Ledger Inc. (Canada), Venture Proxy Ltd. (UK), Datex Corporation (US), Omnichain Solutions (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Bitnation (US), Blockverify (UK), BTL Group Ltd. (UK), and Cambridge Blockchain, LLC (US), among others Market Opportunities Rising venture capital funding and investments in blockchain technology

High need for interoperability

Surge in need for automating supply chain activities

Blockchain in Cold Chain Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Surge in Investments in Blockchain

The rising venture capital funding and investments in blockchain technology is a vital factor escalating the market growth, also increased demand for enhanced security of supply chain transactions, lower operational costs and rising popularity of blockchain technology in retail and supply chain management are the major factors among others driving the blockchain in cold chain market.

Demand for Interoperability

The rise in the adoption of the blockchain technology in cold chain due to high need for interoperability accelerate the market growth. This technology assist businesses in securely exchanging data and information with distributors, vendors and suppliers.

Increase in Demand from Pharmaceutical

The increase in demand for blockchain supply chain offerings from pharmaceutical companies to reduce illegitimate activities, including illegal production of harmful medicines, improper stock control and counterfeit drugs, among others further influence the market.

Additionally, change in lifestyle, increase in the disposable income and rise in awareness regarding the benefits of the nutrition plan positively affect the blockchain in cold chain market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, surge in need for automating supply chain activities and eliminating middlemen extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, rise in government initiatives will further expand the market.

