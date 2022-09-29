Biscuits Market 2022 Leading Players, Industry Updates, Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2029 Global Biscuits Market By Type (Crackers and Savoury Biscuits and Sweet Biscuits), Ingredients (Flour, Sugar, Butter, Chocolate, Milk and Cream), Product (Rich Tea, Bourbon, Plain Biscuits, Chocolate Coated Biscuits and Filled Biscuits), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Retailers, Online Retailers and Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Analysis and Size

Biscuits are one of the world’s most well-known and popular packaged snacks. They can be mixed with a variety of ingredients, including nuts, chocolate flavour, coco chips, and sandwich fillings like cream-based fruit, chocolate, and jam.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the biscuits market was valued at USD 110.20 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 171.70 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (Crackers and Savoury Biscuits and Sweet Biscuits), Ingredients (Flour, Sugar, Butter, Chocolate, Milk and Cream), Product (Rich Tea, Bourbon, Plain Biscuits, Chocolate Coated Biscuits and Filled Biscuits), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Retailers, Online Retailers and Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered ITC Limited (India), Kambly SA (Switzerland),vMondelez International (US), PepsiCo (US), The Kraft Heinz Company (US), Annie’s Homegrown, Inc. (US), Parle Products Pvt. Ltd. (India), Patanjali Ayurved (India), Britannia (India), Kellogg Co (US), pladis global (UK), Walkers Shortbread Ltd (UK), Lotus Bakeries NV (Belgium), Nestle SA (Switzerland), Burton’s Foods Ltd. (UK) Opportunities Rising demand for gluten free products

Rapid developments in packaging solutions

Rising product innovation and evolution of selling tactics

Market Definition

Biscuits are made with flour, sugar or salt, butter or vegetable oil, and baking powder to leaven. They are a flour-based baked food item that is used as a snack. These foods come in a variety of flavours, types, tastes, and textures. Biscuits are typically sweet in flavour, made from sugar or honey, but some varieties are savoury or salty in flavour.

Biscuits Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing demand for healthy biscuits among millennials

Demand for biscuits has increased as a result of product innovations in the food industry and the use of high-quality ingredients. Biscuits in various forms, such as multiple grains, Ragi, and Oats, capture the attention of millennials who prefer to stay fit with ready-to-eat food. In addition, bakery manufacturers are attracting customers with innovative packaging solutions, which are expected to drive growth.

Rising application from the cosmetic industry

The primary drivers of the global biscuit market are the world’s growing urban population and rising demand for on-the-go snacks, particularly in developed and emerging economies. Additionally, business drivers supporting the emergence of global crackers exchange portions include accelerated urbanisation, an increase in disposable wages, and the beginning of settled lifestyles. The presence of supermarkets and shopping malls has increased the visibility of a wide range of biscuits in various flavours and shapes. TV commercials have also evolved as a component of retail marketing strategies. Selling methods and tactics also contribute to the maturity of a business. As a result, biscuit companies are constantly looking for new ideas and successions to attract consumers’ attention.

Opportunity

The major companies in the global market are making significant efforts to bring gluten-free cookies to retail shelves. According to an independent research study, an increasing number of individuals are avoiding gluten-containing foods, despite the fact that the prevalence of celiac disease has remained stable in recent years. This opens up opportunities for bakery manufacturers to introduce gluten-free sweet biscuits to the market.

Global Biscuits Market Report includes Detailed TOC points:

1 Introduction

2 Biscuits Market Segmentation

1 Biscuits Market Covered

2 Geographical Scope

3 Years Considered For The Study

4 Currency And Pricing

5 DBMR Tripod Data Validation Model

6 Multivariate Modelling

7 Products Lifeline Curve

8 Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders

9 DBMR Market Position Grid

1 Vendor Share Analysis

11 Secondary Sources

12 Assumptions

3 Market Overview

1 Drivers

…..

3.3 Opportunities

3.1 Rising Government Initiatives

3.2 Strategic Initiative By Market Players

….

4 Executive Summaries

5 Premium Insights

6 Regulatory Procedure

7 Global Biscuits Market, By Type

8 Global Biscuits Market, by disease type

9 Global , By Deployment

10 Global Biscuits Market, By End User

11 Global Biscuits Market, By Distribution Channel

12 Global Biscuits Market, By Geography

13 Global Biscuits Market, Company Landscape

1 Company Share Analysis: Global

2 Company Share Analysis: North America

3 company share analysis: Europe

4 company share analysis: Asia-Pacific

14 Company Profile

1.1 Company Snapshot

1.2 Revenue Analysis

1.3 Company Share Analysis

1.4 Product Portfolio

1.5 Recent Development

Continued…!!!

