Bioplastic Market Expected to Generate a brilliant Revenue with magnificent CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030, Despite the Covid-19 Crisis

The global bioplastic market held a market value of USD 2,459.6 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 5,145.2 million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. Moreover, the market volume was estimated to be 852 Kilo tons in 2020.

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global BIOPLASTIC market, with particular attention paid to its key players and their business strategies, geographic development, market segmentation, competitive environment, production, pricing, and cost structure.

The report studies each area of the essential components of the global market. It also covers the driving forces, constraints, trends, and opportunities of the market.

The report’s qualitative and quantitative analysis will assist businesses in conducting extensive research on the global market. It also highlights the SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter’s five strengths in the worldwide market.

The major companies in the global BIOPLASTIC market are examined in terms of their market shares, most recent innovations, new product introductions, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and the markets they target.

The leading players in the market are:

Key players operating in the global bioplastic market include BASF SE, Biome Technologies plc, Braskem, Corbion N.V., Danimer Scientific., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Futerro SA, Galactic, M& G Chemicals, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont S.p.A., Plantic, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Ltd., Showa Denko K.K., Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries, Toyota Tsusho, among others.

The research explores the products and applications through a thorough analysis of their product portfolios. Additionally, it offers helpful advice for both established and emerging market participants.

The global market is extremely fragmented, and the major players have employed a variety of techniques to enhance their market share, including new product releases, expansion, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others.

The market shares of the international markets in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are included in the research.

The segmentation of the worldwide market is the main focus. Cross-segment growth enables precise estimates and forecasts of sales in terms of volume and value for the years 2022–2030.

The global market segmentation focuses on

By Type,

Biodegradable

o Starch-based

o Poly lactic Acid (PLA)

o Poly hydroxylalkanoates (PHA)

o Polyester (PBS, PBAT, and PCL)

o Other Biodegradable Plastics

Non-biodegradable

o Bio-polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

o Bio-Polyethylene

o Bio-Polyamides

o Bio-Polytrimethylene Terephthalate

o Other Non-Biodegradable Plastics

The biodegradable segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of more than 70%. The non-biodegradable segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%. The polyester market volume is expected to hit 891.4 kilo tons in 2027. The increasing PLA, PHA and PBS product usage and benefits are fueling the growth of this segment. For instance, Nodax, Danimers signature PHA, and Novomers p(3HP) have different properties and attributes: Nodax has strong performance and biodegradability properties, making it possible to be used across varied end-use applications, while p(3HP) has enhanced barrier characteristics and is a lower cost non-fermented input.

By Mode Application,

Rigid Packaging

o Bottles & Jars

o Trays (Market Volume size will cross 400 kilo tons in 2027)

o Others

Flexible Packaging (Largest Market Share)

o Pouches

o Shopping/Waste Bags

o Others

Agriculture & Horticulture

Consumer goods

Textile

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Others

The flexible packaging segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the increase in the use of pouches and waste bags. Based on rigid packaging, the trays market volume is anticipated to cross 400 kilo tons in 2027. The consumer goods segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 12.4% owing to the rise in adoption of bioplastics in the manufacturing process of consumer goods.

Key Factors Studied in the Report are:

This section includes output and production value predictions for both the worldwide industry and important regional markets.

This section includes projections for global and regional markets for consumption and consumption value.

It performs a thorough analysis of the worldwide market’s consumers, distributors, sales channels, and value chains.

