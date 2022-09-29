Bio-Based Epoxy Resins Market In 2022 : Key Growth Opportunities, Recent Activities and Emerging Trends to 2030 with Top Countries Data

The global bio-based epoxy resins market held a market value of USD 166.5 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 220.1 million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Furthermore, the market volume was projected to be 24,703.6 tons in 2020.

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global BIO-BASED EPOXY RESINS market, with particular attention paid to its key players and their business strategies, geographic development, market segmentation, competitive environment, production, pricing, and cost structure.

The report studies each area of the essential components of the global market. It also covers the driving forces, constraints, trends, and opportunities of the market.

The report’s qualitative and quantitative analysis will assist businesses in conducting extensive research on the global market. It also highlights the SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter’s five strengths in the worldwide market.

The major companies in the global BIO-BASED EPOXY RESINS market are examined in terms of their market shares, most recent innovations, new product introductions, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and the markets they target.

The leading players in the market are:

Key players operating in the global bio-based epoxy resins market include ALPAS, Bitrez Ltd., Chang Chun Group, COOE (Change Climate), EcoPoxy, Entropy Resins, Gougeon Brothers, Greenpoxy, Huntsman Corporation, Kukdo Chemical, Nagase ChemteX Corporation, Resin Research Bio Epoxy, Resoltech, Sicomin Epoxy Systems, among others.

The research explores the products and applications through a thorough analysis of their product portfolios. Additionally, it offers helpful advice for both established and emerging market participants.

The global market is extremely fragmented, and the major players have employed a variety of techniques to enhance their market share, including new product releases, expansion, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others.

The market shares of the international markets in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are included in the research.

The segmentation of the worldwide market is the main focus. Cross-segment growth enables precise estimates and forecasts of sales in terms of volume and value for the years 2022–2030.

The global market segmentation focuses on

By Type,

Bio-based Carbon Content: 28-50%

Bio-based Carbon Content: ?50%

The bio-based carbon content 28-50% segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share. The bio-based carbon content: ?50% is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%.

By Ingredient,

Glycerol

Hemp

Vegetable

Plant Oil

Soybean Oil

Linseed Oil

Canola Oil

Karanja Oil

Others

The plant oil segment seized the largest market share of more than 35%. The vegetable segment held a CAGR of 4.7% and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to the increasing use of this ingredient in bio-based epoxy resins. Based on plant oil, the canola oil market volume is estimated to cross 1,102.9 tons by 2027.

By Form,

Liquid & Solution

Solid

The liquid & solution segment is anticipated to grow at the largest share owing to the rising demand of this design in the bio-based epoxy resins market.

By Application,

Diglycidyl Ethers of Isosorbide (DGEI)

Epoxidized Cardanol (Coatings)

Epoxidized Linseed Oil

Furan diepoxy of 2,5-bis (hydroxymethyl)-furan (BHMF)

Liquid epoxidized natural rubber (LENR)

Terpene-maleic estertype epoxy (TME)

The Diglycidyl Ethers of Isosorbide (DGEI) segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the rising applications of DGEI, whereas the Epoxidized Cardanol (Coatings) is likely to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The BHMF segment volume is projected to hit 700 tons by 2027.

By End-User

Aerospace

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods (Market Volume Size will cross 10,000 tons in 2026)

Electrical & Electronics

Marine

Wind Power

Others

The electrical and electronics sub-segment held a market share of nearly 11% owing to the rise in the usage and reliance of bio-based epoxy resins in several electronics appliances across the world. The consumer goods segment volume is anticipated to cross 10,000 tons in 2026.

