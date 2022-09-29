Beta-Thalassemia Market developing Industry Impact Share, Size, Growth & Trends Forecast till 2029

Global Beta-Thalassemia Market report with its market research studies help anticipate next move of the competitors while keeping business in a better position to avert any possible damage from their end. Market research can help identify markets and geographical areas where business can expand to. It can also help to invest in ideas that have the most potential to succeed based on what customers are looking for and what the market is lacking. For any retail company, conducting market research can be useful to make out locations where the store can profit the most.

Beta-thalassemia market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022-2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to grow at a CAGR of 8.70% in the above mentioned forecast period.

Beta-thalassemia is a type of blood disease. This is a genetic condition in which body produces less hemoglobin than normal. Hemoglobin is referred to the iron-containing protein which is present in red blood cells and it includes the transportation of oxygen to cells throughout the body. The low level of hemoglobin will further cause the shortage of oxygen in various body parts. Beta-thalassemia is developed due to the mutations in HBB gene. HBB gene delivers the instructions for producing a protein called beta-globin. This condition is characterised by anemia, shortness of breath, tiredness, fast heartbeat, moodiness, jaundice and slow growth, among others. Mediterranean anemia is another term of beta-thalassemia.

The rise in the prevalence of thalassemia will act as major drivers that will results in the expansion of market’s growth. Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of beta-thalassemia market is the rising healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, advancement in the medical technology, rising initiatives by public and private organisations to spread awareness and growing government funding are the factors that will expand the beta-thalassemia market. Other factors such as increase in the demand for effective therapies and rising geriatric population will positively impact the beta-thalassemia market’s growth rate. Additionally, high disposable income and changing lifestyle will result in the expansion of beta-thalassemia market. Also, growth in the adoption rate of early genetic testing as well as genetic counseling will enhance the growth of beta-thalassemia market.

Global Beta-Thalassemia Market Scope and Market Size

The beta-thalassemia market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, diagnosis, symptoms, dosage, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, the beta-thalassemia market is segmented into beta thalassemia minor, beta thalassemia intermedia and beta thalassemia major.

On the basis of treatment, the beta-thalassemia market is segmented into iron chelating drugs, erythroid maturation agents, stem cell therapy, blood transfusion and others.

On the basis of diagnosis, the beta-thalassemia market is segmented into complete blood count (CBC), hemoglobin electrophoresis with hemoglobin F and A2 quantitation and others.

On the basis of symptoms, the beta-thalassemia market is segmented into shortness of breath, tiredness, fast heartbeat, moodiness, jaundice, slow growth and others.

On the basis of dosage, the beta-thalassemia market is segmented into injection, tablets and others.

On the basis of route of administration, the beta-thalassemia market is segmented into oral, intravenous and others.

On the basis of end-users, the beta-thalassemia market is segmented into clinic, hospital and others.

Beta-Thalassemia Market Country Level Analysis

Beta-thalassemia market is analyzed and market size information is provided by the country, type, treatment, diagnosis, symptoms, dosage, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the beta-thalassemia market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America dominates the beta-thalassemia market due to the presence of major key players, high disposable income and well-developed healthcare infrastructure in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to the increasing patient pool, rising investment in the healthcare sector and growing government support.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Patient Epidemiology Analysis

Beta-thalassemia market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

Competitive Landscape and Global Beta-Thalassemia Market Share Analysis

Beta-thalassemia market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to beta-thalassemia market research.

Some of the major players operating in the beta-thalassemia market are bluebird bio, Inc., Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., Agios, Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Vifor Pharma Group, Sangamo Therapeutics, CRISPR Therapeutics, Orchard Therapeutics plc, Kiadis Pharma, DisperSol Technologies, Incyte, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Editas Medicine, Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., Lonza, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Fresenius Kabi AG, Acceleron Pharma Inc., and Pfizer Inc., among others.

Customization Available: Global Beta-Thalassemia Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customized to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analyzed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Fact book) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

