Beer Market with CAGR of 4.56% by 2028, Size, Share, Competitive Analysis, Growth Status and Revenue Outlook Global Beer Market, By Type (Lager, Ale, Stout and Porter, Malt and Others), Taste (Strong Beer, Light Beer and Regular Beer), Category (Regular, Premium and Super Premium), Packaging (Glass, PET Bottle, Canned and Draught), Production (Macro-Brewery, Micro-Brewery, Craft Brewery and Others), Distribution Channel (On-Trade and Off-Trade), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Market Analysis and Insights of Beer Market

Rise in the popularity and consumption of beer beverages has led to the overall increase in supply and demand for beer. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global beer market will project a CAGR of 4.56% for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

The major players covered in the beer market report are ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD., Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC, Carlsberg Group, Heineken N.V., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., UNITED BREWERIES LTD., The Smirnoff Co., Diageo, Squatters Pub, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc., The Boston Beer Company, Inc., Constellation Brands, Inc., Kirin Holdings Company, Limited., Molson Coors Beverage Company, CCU, Guizhou Moutai Co., Ltd., Stone & Wood Brewing Company, China Resources Enterprise, Limited and Oettinger among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Beer is an alcoholic beverage that is consumed in almost every look and corner of the world. It is the third most popular drink in the world and is one of the oldest alcoholic beverages. It is a carbonated yeast fermented alcoholic beverage that is usually made from malted cereal grains such as wheat, maize and rice. Drinking or consuming beer has many health benefits. It treats kidney stones and reduces the probability of heart related risks and diseases. However, too much consumption of anything is bad and so do harmful effects of excessive consumption of beer exist. One may develop belly fat on too much consumption. Thus, moderate consumption i.e. one beer a day or less is advised.

Consumption of alcohol has turned out to become a symbol of sophistication. With the urge to be called sophisticated, the demand for beer has rocketed all around the world. Westernization, modernisation and change in consumer’s tastes and preferences in the direction of beer consumption have created lucrative growth opportunities. Also, rise in the personal disposable income has enabled the producers to increase the supply of beer. Introduction of new ingredients and new flavours have also propelled the growth of the market.

However, ill effects on the health of the body due to more than moderate consumption have restricted the scope of growth for the beer market. Also, prohibition by the law on the underage consumption of alcoholic beverages has further narrowed down the scope of growth. Governmental taxation policies will also come in the way of market growth. Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials are one major challenge.

The beer market is segmented on the basis of type, taste, category, packaging, production and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the beer market is segmented into lager, ale, stout and porter, malt and others.

On the basis of taste, the beer market is segmented into strong beer, light beer and regular beer.

On the basis of category, the beer market is segmented into regular, premium and super premium.

The beer market is also segmented on the basis of packaging into glass, PET bottle, canned and draught.

The beer market, on the basis of production is segmented into macro-brewery, micro-brewery, craft brewery and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the beer market is segmented into on-trade and off-trade.

