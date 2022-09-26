Battery Recycling Market to Reach USD 27.01 billion by 2028

The battery recycling market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 9.05% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach the value of USD 27.01 billion by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on battery recycling market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in per capita income globally is escalating the growth of battery recycling market.

Battery recycling refers to the collection of batteries through various sources such as industrial, consumer and electronics appliances, automotive and recovery of metals of element through recycling. The recycling process is considered an energy-efficient manner as correlated to the generation of lead done by drilling.

The rise in consciousness regarding environment across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of battery recycling market. The growth in end-use industries including transportation, consumer electronic, and industrial applications, and consumption of primary resources such as lead and lithium accelerate the market growth. The increase in need for the recycling of used materials in order to conserve natural resources and reduce environmental footprint and inclination towards recycling as an energy efficient process over to the production of lead through mining further influence the market. Additionally, rise in digitization, government initiatives and policies for energy savings, expansion of end-use industries and increase the demand for lithium-ion batteries positively affect the battery recycling market. Furthermore, increase in demand for electric vehicles and subsidies to encourage battery recycling extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, high cost of recycling and safety issues related to storage and disposal of spent batteries are expected to obstruct the market growth. The dearth of technologies for lithium extraction from spent lithium-based batteries is projected to challenge the battery recycling market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Competitive Landscape and Battery Recycling Market Share Analysis

The battery recycling market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to battery recycling market.

Some of the major players operating in the battery recycling market report are Call2Recycle, Inc., Aqua Metals, Inc., Umicore, Exide Technologies, ENERSYS, Gravita India Ltd., Johnson Controls International plc, Teck Resources Limited, Battery Solutions, LLC (BSL), Gopher Resource,ECOBAT Logistics,Terrapure Environmental and East Penn Manufacturing Company, among others.

This battery recycling market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info battery recycling market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Battery Recycling Market Scope and Market Size

The battery recycling market is segmented on the basis of chemistry, source, material, consumer segment, application and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of chemistry, the battery recycling market is segmented into lead acid battery, lithium-based battery, nickel-based battery, and other batteries. Other Batteries include nickel metal hydride, alkaline, lithium, and mercury, zinc-carbon, and zinc-air batteries.

On the basis of source, the battery recycling market is segmented into automotive batteries, industrial batteries, and consumer and electronic appliance batteries.

On the basis of material, the battery recycling market is segmented into iron, manganese, nickel, lithium, lead, cobalt, aluminum, and plastic.

On the basis of consumer segment, the battery recycling market is segmented into original equipment manufacturers, and aftermarket.

On the basis of application, the battery recycling market is segmented into transportation, consumer electronics, and industrial.

On the basis of end user, the battery recycling market is segmented into extraction of material, reuse, repackaging and second life, and disposal.Battery Recycling Market Country Level Analysis

The lighting control system market is analyzed and market size, volume information is provided by country, chemistry, source, material, consumer segment, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the battery recycling market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the battery recycling market due to the commercial infrastructure and growing demand for electric vehicles within the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the rising demand from end-use industries such as automotive.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

