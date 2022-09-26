Ballistic Composites Market Study Focuses On Current, Future Innovations and Global Key Players and Foreseen Till 2028

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the ballistic composites market will witness a CAGR of 7.00% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Increased need and demand for lightweight, comfortable, and high strength materials, increasing research and development and mass production of ballistic fibres and increasing threat from growing internal and external conflicts are the major factors attributable to the growth of the ballistic composites market.

Ballistic composites are the raw materials that are used in manufacturing law enforcement vests, helmets, and body and vehicle armours. These are lightweight in nature and possess high damage tolerant properties. The ballistic composites are majorly used by law enforcement forces and are restricted to be used by civilians. The ballistic composites are used in projectile components as well such as rockets, bullets, tanks and so on. The ballistic composites provide greater performance over ballistic materials. Also these are lightweight in nature as compared to ballistic materials.

Increasing demand for personal protection care is the root cause fuelling up the ballistic composites market growth rate. Rising expenditure of defence and military equipment to strengthen the defence sector will further create lucrative growth opportunities for the ballistic composites market. Rising technological advancements related to combat weapons and explosives will further induce growth in the demand for ballistic composites. Increasing demand for lightweight and flexible armour to enable easy mobility will also propel growth in the demand for ballistic composite as a raw material.

However, complexities involved in designing the protective equipment will pose a major challenge to the growth rate of ballistic composites market. High costs associated with ballistic composites coupled with stringent regulations imposed by the government on ballistic composites will further restrict the scope of growth for this market. Inability of the protective equipment to provide complete protection will further derail the ballistic composites market growth rate.

Competitive Landscape and Ballistic Composites Market Share Analysis

The ballistic composites market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to ballistic composites market.

The major players covered in the ballistic composites market report are DSM, Teijin Aramid B.V., Koninklijke Ten Cate BV., Honeywell International Inc., DuPont.., BAE Systems., Gurit, Morgan Advanced Materials, Southern States, llc, Barrday Inc., Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics Ltd, Gaffco Ballistics, M Cubed Technologies., FY-Composites Oy, MKU Limited, ArmorSource, Elmon, JPS Composite Materials and ITT INC. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

This ballistic composites market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on ballistic composites market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Ballistic Composites Market Scope and Market Size

The ballistic composites market is segmented on the basis of type, fibre type and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

On the basis of type, the ballistic composites market is segmented into polymer matrix composites, polymer-ceramic and metal matrix.

On the basis of fibre type, the ballistic composites market is segmented into aramid fibres, UHMPE, glass and others. Others segment is sub-segmented into M5 and hybrid.

On the basis of application, the ballistic composites market is segmented into vehicle armour, body armour, helmets and face protection and others. Vehicle armour segment is sub-segmented into marine vehicle armour, land vehicle armour and air vehicle armour. Body armour segment is sub-segmented into body vests, shields and protective under garments.



The Geographical assessment of the Ballistic Composites market is:

North America (United States, Canada, North American countries and Mexico),

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy),

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan and Korea, Asian nation, India and Southeast Asia),

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Republic of Colombia, etc.),

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabian Peninsula, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

