Baby Food Market Analysis by Industry Size, Qualitative Insights, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2022 to 2029 Global Baby Food By Product Type (Milk Formula, Dried Baby Food, Ready to Feed Baby Food, Mother Milk Substitute, Cereal based food, Vegetable and Fruit Purees, Frozen foods, Others), Type (Organic, Inorganic), Ingredients (Fats and Oils, Lactose, Protein, Flour, Flavour Enhancer, Vitamins & Minerals, Others), Formulation (Powder, Liquid), Health Benefit (Brain & Eye Development, Muscular Growth, Bones & Teeth Development, Blood Enhancement, Nervous System, Vascular System, Body Energy, Other Benefits), Distribution Channel (Super Markets, Hypermarkets, Small Grocery Retailers, Health and Beauty Retailers, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Analysis and Size

Parents expect the highest safety and quality standards in infant nutrition. Key market players are constantly reformulating products to make them more appealing to both parents and infants. The growing working-women population and the organized retail market, particularly in developing economies, are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the baby food market was valued at USD 33.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 50.34 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Market Definition

Baby food is a soft mash of fruits, vegetables, and cereals that is prepared for children aged four months to two years. It is thought to be an ideal substitute for breast milk due to the presence of essential nutrients that aid in the growth of infants. As babies lack the necessary muscles and teeth to chew properly, baby food serves as their primary source of nutrients. Parents have shifted to packaged foods over the years because of the convenience and better nutrition they provide.

Report scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product Type (Milk Formula, Dried Baby Food, Ready to Feed Baby Food, Mother Milk Substitute, Cereal based food, Vegetable and Fruit Purees, Frozen foods, Others), Type (Organic, Inorganic), Ingredients (Fats and Oils, Lactose, Protein, Flour, Flavour Enhancer, Vitamins & Minerals, Others), Formulation (Powder, Liquid), Health Benefit (Brain & Eye Development, Muscular Growth, Bones & Teeth Development, Blood Enhancement, Nervous System, Vascular System, Body Energy, Other Benefits), Distribution Channel (Super Markets, Hypermarkets, Small Grocery Retailers, Health and Beauty Retailers, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Nestlé (Switzerland), Danone S.A. (France), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (UK), Abbott (US), China Feihe Limited (China), HiPP (Germany), The Kraft Heinz Company (US), Hero Group (Switzerland), Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd. (China), Kewpie Corporation (Japan), Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (Netherlands) Opportunities Organic and natural products are in high demand, making them a major trend in the baby food market

Customers’ preferences are shifting toward online channels

Rising health awareness among the general population

Baby Food Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising working women population and demand for ready to eat products

The demand for baby food is increasing as the number of working women increases and there is a rapid shift toward convenience foods, propelling the baby food market. The organisation of modern households is changing, with most adults lacking time for home administration, particularly food preparation and cooking. As a result, demand for ready-to-eat or packaged foods has increased. Furthermore, working women, especially new mothers, prefer ready-to-eat meal options. These working mothers choose packaged food for their children because it saves them time and allows them to maintain a work-life balance while also caring for domestic responsibilities.

Benefits in brain development and memory enhancement

The high adoption of baby food as it aids in the development of the brain, muscles, and nervous system, among other things, and the rise in consumer awareness of the product’s various benefits further influence the market. Furthermore, rapid urbanisation, an increase in organised retail marketing, and malnutrition incidences positively impact the baby food market.

Opportunity

Organic products are in high demand, making them a major trend in the baby food market. According to an article published in The Hindu in 2018, inorganic baby products contain many synthetic ingredients that may cause health issues. As a result, parents are increasingly choosing organic and natural products to provide their baby with sustainable and safe nutrition. Furthermore, customers’ preferences are shifting toward online channels, particularly in the current scenario of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is leading to an increase in sales of baby food via online channels in order to avoid stepping out.

Table of Contents

Global Baby Food Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Baby Food Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

…….CONTINUED FOR TOC

