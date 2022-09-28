B2B Payments Market Robust Expansion is expected to Forecast Period | Top Players American Express, Bank of America Corporation, Capital One
B2B Payments Market Report Coverage: Key Growth Factors & Challenges, Segmentation & Regional Outlook, Top Industry Trends & Opportunities, Competition Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Projected Recovery, and Market Sizing & Forecast.
Latest launched research on Global B2B Payments Market, it provides detailed analysis with presentable graphs, charts and tables. This report covers an in depth study of the B2B Payments Market size, growth, and share, trends, consumption, segments, application and Forecast 2030. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global B2B Payments Market. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global B2B Payments Market. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate PESTLE, SWOT and other types of analysis on the global B2B Payments market. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries.
The global B2B payments market size was valued at USD 1,000 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 2,515 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period (2022–2030).
Major Key Players Profiled in the Report Include:
American Express
Bank of America Corporation
Capital One
Mastercard
Payoneer Inc
PayPal Holdings, Inc
Square, Inc
Stripe
TransferWise Ltd
Visa Inc. …
Segmental Analysis:
The report has classified the global B2B Payments market into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on share and growth rate. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the B2B Payments manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, there by helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall B2B Payments industry.
Market Key Industry Segments
By Payment Type
Domestic Payments
Cross-Border Payments
By Payment Mode
Traditional
Digital
By Enterprise Size
Large Enterprises
Medium-sized Enterprises
Small-sized Enterprises
By Industry Vertical
Manufacturing
IT & Telecom
Metals & Mining
Energy & utilities
BFSI
The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global B2B Payments market. The regional analysis section of the report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise B2B Payments industry to help players plan effective expansion strategies.
Regions Covered in the Global B2B Payments Market:
• North America (U.S., Canada)
• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)
• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
• Middle East & Africa (Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Egypt)
What Market Dynamics Does this Report Cover?
The report shares key insights on:
- Current market size
- Market forecast
- Market opportunities
- Key drivers and restraints
- Regulatory scenario
- Industry trend
- New product approvals/launch
- Promotion and marketing initiatives
- Pricing analysis
- Competitive landscape
It helps companies make strategic decisions
