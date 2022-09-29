Automotive Paint Market Size In 2022 : Share, Industry Analysis By Future Demand, Top Players, Size, Share, Opportunities, Revenue and Growth Rate Through 2030

The global Automotive Paint market held a market value of USD 18,023.8 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 23,244.2 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2027. Approximately, 2,752.65 million litres of automotive paint was sold in 2021.

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global AUTOMOTIVE PAINT market, with particular attention paid to its key players and their business strategies, geographic development, market segmentation, competitive environment, production, pricing, and cost structure.

The report studies each area of the essential components of the global market. It also covers the driving forces, constraints, trends, and opportunities of the market.

The report’s qualitative and quantitative analysis will assist businesses in conducting extensive research on the global market. It also highlights the SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter’s five strengths in the worldwide market.

The major companies in the global AUTOMOTIVE PAINT market are examined in terms of their market shares, most recent innovations, new product introductions, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and the markets they target.

The leading players in the market are:

Major players in the global Automotive Paint market include 3M, Akzo Nobel N.V, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, BASF SE, Clariant AG, DOW Chemical, DuPont Coatings & Color Technologies Group, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., KCC, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams Company, Solvay, Valspar Corporation, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of the five major players is near about 70%.

The research explores the products and applications through a thorough analysis of their product portfolios. Additionally, it offers helpful advice for both established and emerging market participants.

The global market is extremely fragmented, and the major players have employed a variety of techniques to enhance their market share, including new product releases, expansion, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others.

The market shares of the international markets in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are included in the research.

The segmentation of the worldwide market is the main focus. Cross-segment growth enables precise estimates and forecasts of sales in terms of volume and value for the years 2022–2030.

The global market segmentation focuses on

By Type,

Electrocoat

Primer

Basecoat

Clearcoat

The clearcoat segment is expected to hold the largest market share of around 37% owing to its high preference as it provides a good and consistent finish on the vehicle surface. The electrocoat segment is estimated to hold a market volume size of around 700 million liters by 2027.

By Resin,

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Other Resins

The polyurethane segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to its increasing usage of this resin in topcoats for improving the durability of coats and improves vehicle appearance as well as protects them from scratches. Furthermore, for the acrylic segment, around 500 million liters of acrylic resin is estimated to be sold by 2025.

By Technology,

Solvent Borne

Waterborne

Powder Coating

The waterborne segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to its increasing demand as it is inexpensive as compared to other technologies, and also has quick drying properties. The powder coating segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 5.5% owing to its rising adoption for premium and ultra-premium automobiles.

By Texture,

Solid

Metallic

Matte

Pearlescent

Solar Reflective

The metallic segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of more than 60% owing to its increasing demand. The pearlescent segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5% owing to its growing popularity globally.

By Vehicle,

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

The passenger cars segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to high demand of automotive paints for coating passenger cars. The heavy commercial vehicles segments volume is estimated to witness a growth rate of around 4.9% during the projected period.

By Channel,

OEMs

Aftermarket

The aftermarket segment is expected to witness a growth rate of 4.6% during the forecast period. The OEMs segment is expected to register significant growth owing to growing demand of automotive paints through the OEM channels.

Key Factors Studied in the Report are:

This section includes output and production value predictions for both the worldwide industry and important regional markets.

This section includes projections for global and regional markets for consumption and consumption value.

It performs a thorough analysis of the worldwide market’s consumers, distributors, sales channels, and value chains.

