Automotive Headliner (OE) Market Share, Size, Analysis, Growth, Industry Statistics and Forecast 2031

Automotive headliner is coverage provided on the inside of the vehicle roof. The automotive industry has witnessed a consistent rise in demand for interior esthetics; hence, automakers have been constantly striving to design comfortable and ergonomic vehicle interiors. OEMs are consistently developing different types of headliners with integral slots for audio systems and air vents in order to cater to the increasing need for cabin comfort & convenience among customers. These trends are fueling innovations in automotive roof upholstery headliners.

Headliner substrate can be manufactured from thermoplastics or thermosets, according to specific applications. Different types of fabrics are used for enhanced esthetics such as laminate materials. Automakers are carrying out innovations in supplementary features, including sensors, augmented technology, and 3D laminated glass along with cutting-edge materials, in order to augment the customer experience.

Car headliners are manufactured from cushions and fabrics, as they possess good absorption properties to manage vibration & sound. Furthermore, they protect occupants of the vehicle from injury caused due to direct impact on a vehicle in case of accidents. Fabric material, currently, holds a significant share of the automotive headliner (OE) market. Materials such as leather, Miko, and Alcantara are used in premium vehicles for laminating headliners.

Fabric Material Segment to Lead Global Market: Material Type Segmentation

In terms of material type, the global automotive headliner (OE) market has been classified into fabric, foam-backed, suede foam-backed, perforated vinyl, synthetic-backed cloth, and composite. The fabric segment held a significant share of 39.45% of the global market in 2021. The segment is estimated to maintain its position in the market and grow at a CAGR of more than 4.57% during the forecast period. The fabric material is widely employed as a laminating material for headliners. High-performance fabrics are stain-resistant carpet materials, which offer anti-static and moisture-proof properties.

Rise in sales of premium sedan vehicles and SUVs is anticipated to propel the demand for materials such as leather and Miko. Need for ventilation, lightweight components, and environmentally-friendly materials are some of the factors that determine the choice of material used in the production of automotive headliners. Regulatory policies also mandate the use of low volatile organic compound (VOC) materials in the manufacture of headliner substrates. Manufacturers are increasing their production of automotive foams. Foam-backed automotive headliners are predominantly used in North America, since the spending on premium-class vehicles is high in the region. Foam-backed cloth, suede foam-backed, synthetic cloth, and perforated vinyl are also some of the commonly used cloth headliners.

Regional Outlook of Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market

Regional analysis of the automotive headliner (OE) market is based on production trends, political reforms, regulatory changes, and demand among buyers. Asia Pacific dominates the global automotive headliner (OE) market; the region accounted for a major share of the market, in terms of revenue share, in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to hold more than 39.12% share of the global market during the forecast period owing to the presence of a prominent automotive industry in China. Moreover, rise in population and urbanization is boosting the automotive headliner (OE) market in the region.

China’s emergence as a global manufacturing hub has boosted the demand for passenger vehicles. Cheap labor and easy availability of raw materials are augmenting the production of insulation products in the region. Rise in vehicle production across the region is anticipated to boost the automotive headliner (OE) market during the forecast period. Increase in demand for premium vehicles and rapid expansion of OEMs in China, India, and South Korea are fueling the automotive headliner (OE) market in Asia Pacific.

Europe holds a key share of the global automotive headliner (OE) market, owing to the increase in disposable income of the people, tough competition, and surging population count across the region.

Germany is recognized for its outstanding automotive industry and excellence in engineering. From Asia to the Americas, German cars embody highly cherished values of innovation, reliability, safety, and design. Germany is by some distance Europe’s leading production and sales market. This is likely to boost the market in the region.

Analysis of Key Players in Automotive Headliner (OE) Market

The global automotive headliner (OE) market is fragmented, with a high number of manufacturers controlling the market share. Key companies have the potential to increase the pace of growth through new automobile model launches and consistent changes in vehicles by automakers. Diversification of product portfolios and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) are important strategies adopted by key players.

Some of the market manufacturers identified in the global automotive headliner (OE) market are Adient plc., Atlas Roofing Corporation, Grupo Antolin, Harodite Industries, Howa-Tramico, IAC Group, Industrialesud S.p.a., Lear Corporation, Motus Integrated Technologies, Sage Automotive Interiors, SMS Auto Fabrics, Toray Plastics, Inc., Toyota Boshoku Corporation, UGN Inc., and Freudenberg Performance Materials.

