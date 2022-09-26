Automotive Fastener Market to witness Enormous CAGR Growth of 4.19% by 2029, Recent Study Including Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

Automotive Fastener report provides intelligent solutions to the versatile business challenges and instigates an unproblematic decision-making process. Market definition covered in the report gives the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. Key data and information used while forming this report has been amassed from the consistent sources that range from journals, websites, research papers, case studies, and magazines. The research study conducted in Automotive Fastener report also helps to recognize the various drivers and restraints impacting the market during the forecast period. With the consistent knowledge, the research, analysis and estimations are drawn in this Automotive Fastener market report.

Automotive Fastener market research report market research report enables organizations to get clarity on current business drifts and anticipated future advancements. The principal regions of market examination, for example, market definition, competitive investigation, market segmentation and research technique are considered carefully and accurately all through the report. It gives clarification about different definitions and division or characterizations of the business, applications of the business and value chain structure. The report proves to be a one-stop solution for acquiring minute details regarding the Automotive Fastener market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the automotive fastener market would exhibit a CAGR of 4.19% for the forecast period of 2022-2029 and would likely to reach an estimated amount of USD 28.23 billion in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Automotive fasteners are mechanical components that connect or join two or more vehicle joints and parts. Aluminium, nickel, stainless steel, and other metals are used to make fasteners. The primary function of automotive fasteners is to hold vehicle parts together in order to prevent separation and leakage from joints. Because of the various shapes, sizes, designs, and qualities, the automotive industry is flooded with various fasteners, particularly for components.

The global Automotive Fastener market is divided into a type that includes

The global Automotive Fastener market is divided into a type that includes

The report has been segmented by application into

By Product (Threaded and Non-Threaded),

Application (Engine, Chassis, Transmission, Steering, Front/Rear Axle, Interior Trim and Others),

Characteristics (Removable Fasteners, Permanent Fasteners and Semi-Permanent Fasteners), Material Type (Stainless Steel, Iron, Bronze, Nickle, Aluminum, Brass and Plastic),

Vehicle Type (Passenger Car (PC), Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)), Electric Vehicle Type and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)),

Some of the distinguished players in the market include

Arconic, Bulten AB, STANLEY Engineered Fastening, HILTI INDIA PVT LTD, LISI SA, MacLean-Fogg, MISUMI Corporation, Nifco Inc, Precision Castparts Corp, SFS Group, A & G FASTENERS Pty Ltd, Penn Engineering, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., MW Industries, Inc, Brunner Manufacturing Co., Inc., Hilti Corporation, MW Industries, Inc., Birmingham Fastener and Supply Inc. and Sesco Industries Inc. among others.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Points of the Report

The analysis of growth trends of Global Automotive Fastener marketis based upon the CAGR calculated from 2022-2029.

To analyse the functioning of the market in each region, the market share and growth rate of each geographical region are evaluated.

It includes all of the necessary details on the market’s major producers, customers, and distributors.

Global Automotive Fastener Market Scope and Market Size

Automotive fastener market is segmented on the basis of product, application, characteristics, material type and vehicle type. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the automotive fastener market is segmented into threaded, and non-threaded.

On the basis of application, the automotive fastener market is segmented into engine, chassis, transmission, steering, front/rear axle, interior trim, and others.

On the basis of characteristics, the automotive fastener market is segmented into removable fasteners, permanent fasteners, and semi-permanent fasteners.

On the basis of material type, the automotive fastener market is segmented into stainless steel, iron, bronze, nickle, aluminum, brass, and plastic.

On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive fastener market is segmented into passenger car (PC), light commercial vehicle (LCV), heavy commercial vehicle (HCV), electric vehicle type and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).

