Automotive Composites Market 2022 Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Opportunities and Revenue by Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean published a new research report on the global Automotive Composites Market. The research, which includes statistics on international and regional markets, is expected to prosper between 2022 and 2030. Additionally, it offers a definition of the market as well as its categories, uses, and trends.

The global Automotive Composites Market size was US$ xx billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ Automotive Composites billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2022 to 2030.

The research provides specific information about important elements, such as market-improving drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and sector-specific trends.

This report provides the estimated and predicted market size as well as the compound annual growth rate for all segments and sub-segments.

The study offers qualitative information on growth-promoting elements, market constraints, player issues, and possibilities that can be exploited to increase market share or adjust a company’s revenue to increase profitability.

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global Automotive Composites Market are:

? SGL Carbon
? Teijin Limited
? Hexcel Corporation
? Solvay
? Toray Industries, Inc.
? Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc.
? Johns Manville
? Gurit
? Plasan Carbon Composites
? TPI Composites
? GMS Composites
? IDI Composites International
? Revchem Composites
? Formaplex
? Other prominent players

The global Automotive Composites Market segmentation focuses on:

By Fiber:
? Glass-reinforced plastic (GRP)
? Carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP)
? Natural fiber (NF)

By Resin:
? Thermoset
? Thermoplastic

By Manufacturing Process:
? Compression molding
? Injection molding
? RTM
? Other

By Application:
? Interior
? Exterior
? Structural
? Others

By Region

  • North America
  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Western Europe
  • The UK
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Poland
  • Russia
  • Rest of Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Australia & New Zealand
  • ASEAN
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

