Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market to Offer Ample Growth Opportunities by 2026

Batteries are the power source for electric vehicles. The performance or output of batteries varies according to the surrounding temperature, such that their performance is affected by excessive temperature; therefore, maintaining an adequate temperature for batteries is essential in order to achieve proper functioning and efficiency of the battery cells.

Hybrid electric vehicles have different levels of blending, such as different levels of fuel mixture, and based on the blending level and capacity of electric vehicles, number of cells, battery size, and type varies accordingly. The performance and life of the battery system of electric vehicles is affected by the surrounding temperature. Thus, battery thermal management systems are generally integrated with battery cells. The battery thermal management system maintains the battery temperature, at which the battery output is optimum.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market

Adoption of electric vehicles is increasing at an exponential rate. Government incentives and subsidies, increased awareness about global temperature rise, stringent emission norms imposed by governing bodies, international agreements to reduce pollution from the transportation industry, and increase in capabilities of electric vehicles are fueling the demand for electric vehicles across the globe. This, in turn, is propelling the demand for battery thermal management system.

Governments of several nations, such as China, Germany, the U.K., India, and France, have announced a ban on the use of fuel-powered vehicles in the near future, which is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the global automotive battery thermal management system market

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market: Segmentation

The global automotive battery thermal management system market has been segmented based on system type, battery capacity, battery type, technology, vehicle type, electric vehicle type, and region

The active battery thermal management system consists of forced circulation of coolant in order to maintain uniform temperature of batteries. The coolant can be air or liquid. The forced air circulation method is simple in construction and inexpensive and hence, it has proven to be a reliable technology of the battery thermal management system. However, the system is not effective at higher battery temperatures, such as 50 to 55 degree Celsius. The liquid-cooled battery thermal management system is capable of maintaining uniform battery temperature; however, the system is complicated and cumbersome to maintain. The active battery thermal management system segment is likely to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to its simplicity, inexpensiveness, and superior performance.

Considering the battery capacities of different batteries used in electric vehicles, 12 volt batteries are widely employed. These are the basic form of batteries that have been utilized in electric vehicles since their development. However, 12 volt batteries have shorter lifespan and small power storage capacity. Moreover, these batteries take a significantly long time to recharge. 48 volt and higher capacity batteries are gaining popularity, owing to their fast charging capabilities and higher power storage capacity.

Lithium-ion batteries are capable of storing large power and require low maintenance; hence, these batteries are utilized in a large number of electric vehicles. However, solid state batteries are gaining popularity due to their safe and stable performance and higher energy densities, as compared to conventional Li-ion batteries. Faster charging speed is another major factor that is boosting the demand for solid state batteries.

