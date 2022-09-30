Automation Systems in Chemicals and Petrochemicals Market Industry Size, Share, Price Trends & Report 2022 – 2030

Report Ocean published a research report on the Automation Systems in Chemicals and Petrochemicals Market . The report provides an insightful view of the sector through primary and secondary research. Automation Systems in Chemicals and Petrochemicals Market research study covers a wide range of topics, such as market size, market growth, CAGR, opportunities, innovation, and sales trends. In addition, the study offers a thorough overview of market volume, market share, and industry trends.

The study also sheds light on some crucial topics, such as R&D, joint ventures, contracts, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and the growth of key industry players on a national and international scale.

This research offers a thorough analysis of the major driving forces, market trends, and relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Many countries enacted lockdown regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic, which hampered the import and export of products.

Keyways that COVID-19 had an impact on the world economy were direct (production and demand; and financial repercussions on businesses and financial markets) and indirect (supply chain and market disruption). The research provides a detailed analysis of the current situation and the effect of COVID-19.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser AG

Fanuc Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Based on product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2023 (historical and forecast) for each section.

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Advanced Process Control (APC)

Safety Instrumented System (SIS)

Other Systems

On basis of architecture type, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2023 provided for each segment.

Hardware

Software

Services

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, Malaysia, South Korea, India, and Rest of APAC)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America

RoW

Regional Insights

The report covers the size and outlook of the regional Market In addition, it has detailed information on the leading companies in the Research and regional analysis. On a regional and international level, the research also examines the development of the leading market competitors. The major market developments in the region, the basic growth trends for each market category, and the strategic planning for businesses getting ready for the global competition are all included in a study on the market.

