Automated Hospital Beds Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Analysis to 2029

Automated Hospital Beds Market Scenario

Medical beds are the most important asset of any hospital, clinic, or ambulatory surgical centre. With the rapid advancement in medical technology, manual medical beds have been transformed into automated medical beds. These automated hospital beds are both fully automatic and semi-automatic. The automated hospital beds are equipped with highly advanced and developed control functions and interactivity. The automated hospital beds help to assist in intensive patient care treatments, critical monitoring and assisting the healthcare provider. These automated hospital beds are embedded with networking, communication, monitoring and integrated alarms.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is propelling the growth in demand for automated hospital beds. The rising number of accidents every day globally is another factor fuelling the demand for automated hospital beds. The growth and expansion of the healthcare sector especially in developing countries is also fostering the automated hospital beds market growth. Technological advancements and increased research and development expenditure are also promoting the automated hospital beds market value.

The Following Manufacturers Are Covered In This Report:

Hill-Rom Services, Inc., Invacare Corporation., Medical Depot, Inc., Stryker, Arjo., Gendron Inc., GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC., HARD Manufacturing Company, Inc., Umano Medical inc., Transfer Master, American Medical Equipment, ProBed Medical Technologies Inc., Amico Group of Companies., Getinge AB., ANTANO GROUP, Merivaara, Stiegelmeyer GmbH and Co. KG, LINET., PARAMOUNT BED CO., LTD. and Mobility Aids Sales And Services

Global Automated Hospital Beds Market Segmented By:

By Type (Semi-Automatic and Fully Automatic)

By Technology (Basic and Smart)

By Application (Critical Care, Acute Care and Long Term Care)

By Usage (General Purpose, Intensive Care, Delivery/Birthing, Bariatric, Paediatric, Pressure Relief, Psychiatric Care and Others)

By Power (Electrical, Manual and Semi-Electric)

By End Users (Hospitals, Clinics and Ambulatory Care Centres)

Table of Content: Global Automated Hospital Beds Market Research Report

Chapter 1: Global Automated Hospital Beds Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Automated Hospital Beds Market

Chapter 3: Global Market Size Competition by Industry Producers

Chapter 4: Global Productions, Revenue (Value), according to Regions

Chapter 5: Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import, geographically

Chapter 6: Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend, Product Type

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis, on the basis of Application

Chapter 8: Market Industry Value Chain

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Economic Indicators, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Market Forecast Period

Chapter 14: Future Of The Market

Chapter 15: Appendix

