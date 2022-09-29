Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market Size was US$ 1.1 Bn in 2020 and is forecast by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2026

The global Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Market is expected to grow at more than 8% CAGR from 2021 to 2026. It is expected to reach above USD 1.4 billion by 2026 from a little above USD 1.1 billion in 2020.

Exactitude Consultancy offers the 2022 Report for Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market. An automated external defibrillator (AED) is emergency equipment. An AED is a portable life-saving device designed to treat people with sudden cardiac arrest, a medical condition in which the heart beats suddenly and unexpectedly. The combination of CPR and early defibrillation is lifesaving when administered in the first minutes after sudden cardiac arrest. An AED is a portable life-saving device used to treat people suffering from sudden cardiac arrest. AED systems include accessories such as batteries and pad electrodes that enable the AED to detect and interpret electrocardiograms and deliver shocks. AEDs are categorized into two types: public access and industrial.

Recent Developments->

ZOLL Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei Group Company) has launched its new remote view technology on the X Series monitor/defibrillator developed for EMS agencies.

Philips has received premarket approval (PMA) for its HeartStart FR3 and HeartStart FRx automated external defibrillators (AEDs) from the Centre for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Regional outlook-

North America(34%) shall dominate the global automated external defibrillators market.

Some key Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market players are ST. Jude Medical(Abbott Inc.), Cardiac Science Corporation, Biotronik Se & Co.KG, Medtronic, Inc, Sorin Group, Koninklijke Philips NV, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Zoll Medical Corporation, Physio-Control, Inc, Boston Scientific Corporation, and others.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market Segmentation: Automated External Defibrillator Market By Type, 2020-2026, (IN USD Million)

Semi-Automated External Defibrillator

Fully- Automated External Defibrillator

Automated External Defibrillator Market By Application, 2020-2026, (IN USD Million)

Hospitals Fire Fighting

Public Access

Home

Training

Others

The Report’s Table of Contents includes

1. Summary

Characteristics of the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market Market trends and strategies for Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Impact of COVID-19 on car care products

Five. Market size and growth of Automated External Defibrillator (AED)

…… 27. Competitive Environment and Company Profiles in the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market

Major mergers and acquisitions in the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis of Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market

30 appendix

This report covers the trends and market dynamics of the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market in the key countries of Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and US. The report also includes consumer research and various future opportunities of the Market.

