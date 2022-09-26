Atomizing Metal Powder Market Could hit USD 5,200.0 million by 2028 with Progressing CAGR 7.4%

The atomizing metal powder market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 7.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 5,200.0 million by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on atomizing metal powder market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the demand for lightweight and high strength components is escalating the growth of atomizing metal powder market.

Metal powders can be manufactured using various processes such as atomization, chemical synthesis, electrolysis, and solid-state reduction. Out of these processes, atomization is a dominant method to produce metal and pre-alloyed powders, such as iron, aluminium, copper, steel, bronze, and tin. The technique uses high pressure fluid jets to disperse molten metal stream into fine droplets, which then solidifies into fine particles.

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the atomizing metal powder market in the forecast period are the rise in the demand of atomized metal powders in the metallurgy industry. Furthermore, the increase in the use of powder metallurgy in the automotive industry is further anticipated to propel the growth of the atomizing metal powder market. Moreover, the rise in the research and development expenditure is further estimated to cushion the growth of the atomizing metal powder market. On the other hand, the variations in the prices of iron ore is further projected to impede the growth of the atomizing metal powder market in the timeline period.

In addition, the increase in the automotive & aerospace production capacities will further provide potential opportunities for the growth of the atomizing metal powder market in the coming years. However, the strict government regulations might further challenge the growth of the atomizing metal powder market in the near future.

Competitive Landscape and Atomizing Metal Powder Market Share Analysis

The atomizing metal powder market competitive landscape provides details by a competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to the atomizing metal powder market.

The major players covered in the atomizing metal powder market report are Höganäs AB, JFE Chemical Corporation, Sandvik AB, GKN Sinter Metals Components GmbH, Advanced Tech & Materials, KOBE STEEL, LTD., Kymera International, Makin Metal Powders (UK) Ltd, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Pometon Powder, m-tec powder GmbH, Hangzhou Yitong New Material Co., Ltd., Laiwu Feilong Powder Metallurgy Co. Ltd., SAFINA a.s., among others.

This atomizing metal powder market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the atomizing metal powder market, contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief. Our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Atomizing Metal Powder Market Scope and Market Size

The atomizing metal powder market is segmented on the basis of production method, product and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of production method, the atomizing metal powder market is segmented into gas atomization, liquid atomization and plasma atomization.

On the basis of product, the atomizing metal powder market is segmented into atomizing iron powder and atomizing copper powder.

On the basis of application, the atomizing metal powder market is segmented into metallurgy industry, chemical industry, electronic materials, diamond tools, automotive industry, welding and 3D printing.Atomizing Metal Powder Market Country Level Analysis

The atomizing metal powder market is analysed, and market size, volume information is provided by country, production method, product and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the atomizing metal powder market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.) as a part of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the atomizing metal powder market due to the broad base of the automotive and metallurgical industry. Furthermore, the occurrence of the large numbers of automotive OEMs will further boost the growth of the atomizing metal powder market in the region during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the atomizing metal powder market due to the development of the automotive industry in the advancing countries. Moreover, the increase in the automotive and aerospace & defense industries, and its increasing manufacturing base is further anticipated to propel the growth of the atomizing metal powder market in the region in the coming years.

