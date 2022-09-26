Athletic Footwear Market Is Valued to Grasp the Worth of USD USD 105.44 billion by 2028 Size, Shares, Trends, Growth and Revenue Outlook Global Athletic Footwear Market, By Product Type (Insert, Sports Shoes, Hiking Shoes, Backpacking Shoes), Price-Based (Premium, Mid, Economy), End-User (Men, Women, Kids), Distribution Channel (Store Based, Non-Store Based), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Market Analysis and Insights : Global Athletic Footwear Market

The athletic footwear market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of approximately 4.75% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 105.44 billion by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on athletic footwear market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The continuous changing trends globally are escalating the growth of athletic footwear market.

The major players covered in the athletic footwear market report are Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, SKECHERS USA, Inc., New Balance, ASICS Corporation, PUMA SE, VF Corporation, K-Swiss, Wolverine World Wide, Inc., Converse, Under Armour, Inc., WOODLAND WORLDWIDE, Saucony and TBL Licensing LLC among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Athletic footwear refers to the type of footwear that is specifically developed for sports and other outdoor activities. These are especially designed for different sport such as basketball, baseball and tennis among others. They also include footwear for other activities such as walking, running, hiking and gym among others.

The rise in the enthusiasm and awareness regarding the health benefits of sports and fitness activities, acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of athletic footwear market. The increase in the adoption of sports and fitness activities as they help in maintaining good health and reduce the risk of chronic disorders such as depression, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes accelerate the athletic footwear market growth. The rise in consumers inclining towards healthy lifestyle especially youngsters and growth in awareness associated with the importance of using the appropriate type of shoes for sports activities in order to prevent muscle injuries, leg injuries, knee pain, hip pain and back pain among others further influence the athletic footwear market. Additionally, growth of retail e-commerce sector, surge in disposable income of consumers, urbanization, and change in consumer lifestyle positively affect the athletic footwear market. Furthermore, increase in demand for tailor-made and lightweight athletic footwear extends profitable opportunities to the athletic footwear market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The athletic footwear market is segmented on the basis of product type, price-based, end-user and distribution channel. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the athletic footwear market is segmented into insert, sports shoes, hiking shoes and backpacking shoes.

On the basis of price-based, the athletic footwear market is segmented into premium, mid and economy.

On the basis of end-user, the athletic footwear market is segmented into men, women and kids.

On the basis of distribution channel, the athletic footwear market is segmented into store based and non-store based.

