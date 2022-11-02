At 7.2% CAGR, Global Membrane Bioreactor Market Size to Surpass USD 4.9 Billion by 2028 – Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Membrane Bioreactor Market

Global Membrane Bioreactor Market – By Membrane Type (Multi-Tubular, Flat Sheet, and Hollow Fiber) By System Control (External and Submerged), By Utilization (Industrial Wastewater Treatment and Municipal Wastewater Treatment), and By Region: Global Industry Overview, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2021-2028 By 2028, the market is projected to reach over USD 4.9 billion and increase at a CAGR of 7.2%.

In essence, wastewater released from the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors is treated in membrane bioreactors. The global demand for membrane bioreactors is predicted to increase as this technology is more adopted. Compared to conventional activated sludge wastewater treatment methods, it is far more effective. The market is projected to be driven by the depletion of freshwater supplies and increased municipal usage.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬

The main factor driving the growth of the global membrane bioreactor market is the expanding use of membrane bioreactors in the treatment of wastewater. In addition, the increasing need for high-quality effluents and water stress in different places are projected to increase the demand for membrane bioreactors globally. Additionally, it is projected that the market would grow as submerged membrane bioreactors are used more frequently in the treatment of wastewater. The demand for membrane bioreactors has increased significantly due to their useful characteristics, such as their low carbon footprint, durability, and high efficiency. However, it is projected that the market expansion will be hampered by the expensive initial funding and operating costs.

𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐥 𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭.

Due to the rising demand for cleaning and treating wastewater before it reaches municipal treatment plants, the municipal wastewater treatment category is anticipated to dominate the worldwide Membrane Bioreactor market in the application segment. In the worldwide Membrane Bioreactor market, the rising demand for treating industrial wastewater is also anticipated to contribute to a rise in the demand for treating municipal wastewater.

The category for multi-tubular membranes will experience the most growth during the projection period.

During the forecast period, a faster rate of growth is anticipated for the multi-Tubular category. This category’s expansion is mostly attributable to the expansion of a number of its functional characteristics, including robustness, low environmental impact, high operational flexibility, and simple control options.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 Veolia, Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Evoqua Water Technologies, Kubota, Toray Industries, Koch Membrane Systems, CITIC Envirotech Ltd., Alfa Laval, and Newterra.

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Multi-Tubular

Flat Sheet

Hollow Fiber

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥

External

Submerged

By Utilization

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

