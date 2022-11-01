At 30.4% CAGR, Global Smart Textile Market Size to Surpass USD 7.2 Billion by 2026 – Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Smart Textile Market

According to Facts and Factors, “Smart Textile Market By Product (Passive, Active, Very Smart), By End-Use (Fashion & Entertainment, Sports & Fitness, Medical, Transportation, Protection & Military, Architecture), and By Functionality (Sensing, Energy Harvesting, Luminescence & Aesthetics, Thermoelectricity, Others): Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, According to our data, the global market for smart textiles is currently valued at over USD 1.1 billion and is projected to grow to USD 7.2 billion by 2026. From 2020 to 2026, the smart textile market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 30.4%.

Smart textiles are materials that respond and change in response to external stimuli and are integrated with cutting-edge technology that can give the user extra functionality. These fabrics have a variety of uses, including energy transmission, device communication, user safety, and many others.

The growth of the smart textiles market is credited with the development of new technologies like nanotechnology and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology. In a similar vein, it is projected that the market for smart textiles would grow in the years to come as electronics production prices decline. The Center of Nanotechnology and Smart Materials in Portugal created an innovative intelligent fabric that can produce electricity to illuminate clothing (CeNTI). Future markets for smart textiles appear to benefit from such advancements by opening up new prospects.

The market for smart textiles can be widely classified into various segments based on the product, end-use, and functionality. Market share is expected to shift in the future years from passive to extremely intelligent and active fabrics. Due to their affordable costs and user-friendly applications, passive textiles had the biggest market share in the product category in 2018. However, due to their smart features, such as the ability to react and alter their behavior depending on the given circumstances due to the deployment of AI technology, highly smart textiles are projected to become more popular in the upcoming years.

The largest CAGR is anticipated for highly smart fabrics in the ensuing projection years. Due to a smart textile’s capacity to respond to environmental variations in chemical, thermal, mechanical, magnetic, and electrical fields, it is projected that the defense and protection industries will be the primary end-users of the smart textile market. The sensing functionality market had the biggest market share in 2018 due to the widespread use of sensing functionality in practically all applications of smart textiles. Monitoring and sensing capabilities have long been used in a variety of fields, including the military and defense, medicine, sports, and fitness.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐭𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., EXO2, Mide Technology Corporation, OhmatexApS, Thermosoft International Corporation, Adidas AG, Clothing+ (Jabil Circuit, Inc.), Gentherm, Inc., Nike, Inc., Sensing Tex SL, and others.

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐭𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Passive

Active

Very Smart

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Fashion & Entertainment

Sports & Fitness

Medical

Transportation

Protection & Military

Architecture

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Sensing

Energy Harvesting

Luminescence & Aesthetics

Thermoelectricity

Others

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of Latin America

