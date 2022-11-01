At 17% CAGR, Global Manufactured Sand Market Size to Surpass USD 132,700 Million by 2026 – Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Manufactured Sand Market

In “Manufactured Sand Market By Type (Mixed Sand, Crushed Sand) and By End-Users (Residential Building, Infrastructure, Others): Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019-2026,” Facts and Factors have published their research. According to our data, the global market for manufactured sand is currently valued at over USD 51,000 million and is projected to grow to approximately USD 132,700 million by 2026. From 2020 to 2026, the manufactured sand market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 17%.

For the most part, manufactured sand is utilized in place of river sand in the manufacturing of concrete. Crushing hard stones like granite, basalt, and limestones into finer components is how it is made. via technique for vertical shafts. There is a tremendous need for river sand because of the rapidly expanding building sector, but the river sand cannot satisfy it because of quality problems. Due to its abundant availability and ease of transportation, artificial sand is therefore preferred.

To meet their personal and professional demands, the expanding urban population is driving the need for new residential and commercial infrastructure improvements. According to data from the UN report, 55% of the world’s population lived in urban regions in 2018, and this percentage is projected to rise in the years to come. People are demanding better housing lifestyles as the spending power of the working class increases globally, and housing development is strongly related to economic growth. However, some governments in developing nations have enacted strict regulations on rock mining as a result of which, on a large scale, illegal sand mining is occurring to fill the supply-demand gap, which is having an impact on the manufactured sand industry.

In order to preserve the balance between demand and supply and prevent unlawful operations, it is therefore important to raise the demand for sand and gravel from the producers of manufactured sand and ready-mixed concrete.

It is anticipated that crushed sand will outperform blended sand. When compared to mixed sand, crushed sand is said to be more advantageous and practical since it keeps concrete’s high strength even after adding water and extends concrete’s longevity by being free of contaminants like dust, clay, and silt coatings.

As the working middle class population is expanding rapidly and it is important to meet their increasing demands, it is projected that the residential building will demonstrate more influence over the infrastructure or any other sector. Due to the increasing number of people relocating to big cities and other urbanized cities in pursuit of employment, there is a demand for residential buildings, flats, homes, etc.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

Adelaide Brighton

CDE

CRH

CEMEX

Hutcheson Sand & Mixes

HeidelbergCement

Vulcan Materials Company

Metso Corporation

McLanahan

Duo PLC

DSMAC

LafargeHolcim Group

Opta Minerals, Inc.

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Mixed Sand

Crushed Sand

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Resident Building

Infrastructure

Others

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South-East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle-East Africa

