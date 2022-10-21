At 10% CAGR, Global Pond Liners Market Size to Surpass USD 4 Billion by 2026 – Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Pond Liners Market

The Reality and Its Aspects The company Market Research has released a new report with the working title “Pond Liners Market: By Raw Materials (Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyester, Polyurea, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), Polyethylene, and Butyl Rubber), By Density of Material (Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), and Low-Density Polyethylene ( The global market for pond liners is anticipated to have a value of about USD 2 billion in 2020, and it is anticipated to reach a value of approximately USD 4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of nearly 10% between 2021 and 2026. These projections are based on the findings of the report.

A pond liner is a type of non-permeable geomembrane that is used for the purpose of liquid retention. This includes the lining of reservoirs, as well as the lining of garden ponds and human-made streams in parks and gardens. Additional applications for the product include lining hazardous and non-harmful surface impoundments as well as retention basins. These items can either be made in rolls or accordion-folded on pallets depending on the manufacturing method chosen.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐟𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬.

The increasing shortage of water, which has led to an increased need to save water in water bodies such as tanks, ponds, and reservoirs, is the primary factor driving the expansion of the market during the course of the time period that is being projected.

In addition, the growing use of pond liners in waste management, salt farming, water management, coal ash containment, and mining are expected to steer the expansion of the pond liners industry during the forecast timeframe. This is expected to be the case due to the fact that these applications are driving demand for pond liners. However, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials would make it difficult for the market to expand within the time period that is being forecasted. In addition to this, the readily available alternative products, such as geosynthetic clay liners and landfills, are anticipated to further inhibit the expansion of the market during the course of the timeline that has been provided. However, the manufacture of environmentally friendly pond liners will give new growth avenues to the participants in the market and will aid in minimizing the negative consequences on the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2026.

𝐁𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔, 𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲.

The rising demand for potable water as a result of a growing global population is the primary factor driving the rise of the segment over the course of the projected timeline. In addition, the rising need for potable water in agricultural irrigation and farming would further direct the growth of this market sector.

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐏𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐚𝐰 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyester, Polyurea

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Polyethylene

Butyl Rubber

𝐏𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

LLDPE

HDPE

LDPE

𝐏𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Consulting Services

Support & Maintenance Services

Deployment & Integration Services

𝐏𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Extrusion

Calendering

𝐏𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Portable Water

Oil Spill Containment

Floating Baffles

Others

𝐏𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Waste Management

Salt Farming

Water Management

Coal Ash Containment

Mining

Tunnel Liners

𝐏𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

