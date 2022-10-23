At 10% CAGR, Global Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Material Market Size to Surpass USD 470 million by 2026 – Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Material Market

Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Material Market by Application (Distribution Transformer, Electric Machinery, Electronic Components, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2026 is a report that was authored by Facts and Factors. According to the findings of our research, the global market for nanocrystalline soft magnetic materials is expected to reach roughly USD 470 million by 2026. In 2019, the market was valued at approximately USD 230 million. From 2020 to 2026, it is predicted that the market for nanocrystalline soft magnetic materials would grow at a CAGR of approximately 10%.

In the course of the past few decades, magnetic materials have evolved into an increasingly important component of daily life. Magnetic materials are extremely useful in a wide variety of application areas, including but not limited to the fields of telecommunications, automobiles, medicine, data storage, the armed forces, aerospace, and the electric energy business (including transmission, generation, and distribution).

Recent research has shown that nanocrystalline materials, which require magnetically soft materials to function well, are suitable for use in magnetic devices such as transformers, inductive devices, and other similar devices.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/nanocrystalline-soft-magnetic-material-market

A nanocrystalline alloy is a substance that consists of the elements iron, silicon, and boron, with the elements copper and niobium added to the mix. In most cases, the nanocrystalline soft magnetic material is produced through a technique known as rapid solidification technology in the shape of a thin ribbon, primarily in the amorphous state, and is subsequently crystallized at a temperature ranging from 500 to 600 degrees Celsius. This process is described as being “rapid” in its nature.

Nanocrystalline soft magnetic materials are finding applications in a wide variety of devices, which is a reflection of the growing prevalence of electronic gadgets in people’s everyday lives. In addition, as there has been a greater focus placed on the conservation of energy, these materials are being taken into consideration in the construction of larger transformers.

There, the increasing demand for electronic gadgets and commodities is anticipated to further boost consumption of nanocrystalline soft magnetic materials, consequently fueling market expansion. This is due to the fact that these materials are used in the production of magnetic memory. Additionally, there is a global trend toward a greater emphasis being placed on the need for energy efficiency, which is anticipated to lead to an increase in the use of magnetic materials in a wide variety of electronic goods.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧@https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/nanocrystalline-soft-magnetic-material-market

However, the price of nanocrystalline soft magnetic material may be severely impacted by the large swings in the cost of raw materials such as iron, copper, and silicon, amongst others. Despite this, it is anticipated that the increasing demand for high-quality nanocrystalline soft magnetic materials in conjunction with rapid advances in technologies such as smart manufacturing, 5G communicative systems, new power vehicles, and 3D printing will offer future growth opportunities for the market.

In 2019, the distribution transformer category held around 35 percent of the market share for nanocrystalline soft magnetic materials worldwide, making it the application segment that commanded the biggest market share overall. These materials reduce the amount of energy that is lost in transformers, which makes it possible to make the system smaller overall. In addition, the varied qualities of nanocrystalline soft magnetic materials, such as high magnetic permeability and robust flux density, make it a popular choice for use as transformer cores in the business that deals with the transmission of electrical power.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧@https://www.fnfresearch.com/nanocrystalline-soft-magnetic-material-market

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞

China Amorphous Technology

Qingdao Yunlu

Advanced Technology

Hitachi Metal

Henan Zhongyue

Londerful New Material

Zhaojing Incorporated

Junhua Technology

Orient Group

Shenke

Foshan Huaxin among Others.

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐍𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Distribution Transformer

Electric Machinery

Electronic Components

Others

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐍𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South-East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

The Middle-East and Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle-East Africa

Facts & Factors

A 2108, Sargam,

Nanded City,

Sinhagad Road,

Pune 411041, India

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

This release was published on openPR.