Asphalt Additive Market Scales Heights with 6.80% CAGR for the Forecast Period

The market research report is an absolute overview of the market that covers various aspects of product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the established vendor landscape. This market report encompasses vital aspects of the market that include but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in the market. A report brings into light key industry trends, market size, market share estimates, and sales volume that assist this industry to speculate strategies to enhance return on investment (ROI).

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the asphalt additive market will witness a CAGR of 6.80% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Increased need and demand for asphalt additive for a wide range of applications, rising urbanization or construction activities especially in the developing economies and significant increase in demand for asphalt additives for roofing applications are the major factors attributable to the growth of the asphalt additive market.

Asphalt is a thick black brown coloured substance that is derived in the process of crude oil refinery. Asphalt additives are the additives added to asphalt to modify its characteristics and properties. This is done to increase the functional temperature range of asphalt. Also, the process enhances the binding property of asphalt. The process of mixing additives to asphalt helps in increasing the elasticity, decreasing viscosity and improving heat stability

Increasing number of end-use industries for asphalt additives is the root cause fuelling up the asphalt additive market growth rate. Rising infrastructural development and growth in the construction activities especially in the developing economies will further create lucrative growth opportunities for the asphalt additive market. Rising industrialization and huge investments in construction sector to meet industrial and residential infrastructure will further induce growth in the demand for asphalt additives. Increasing focus of the manufacturers on product innovations will further create remunerative growth opportunities for the asphalt additive market.

However, availability of cheaper substitutes such as concrete and gypsum will pose a major challenge to the growth rate of asphalt additive market. Lack of awareness about asphalt additives among road builders and contractors in the underdeveloped economies will further restrict the scope of growth for this market. Fluctuations in the prices and supply of asphalt will further derail the asphalt additive market growth rate.

Competitive Landscape and Asphalt Additive Market Share Analysis

The asphalt additive market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to asphalt additive market.

The major players covered in the asphalt additive market report are Nouryon. DuPont., Arkema, Honeywell International Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman International LLC, BASF SE, Clariant AG, KRATON CORPORATION., Kao Corporation., Sasol LTD, Ingevity, Akzo Nobel N.V., ArrMaz, Berkshire Engineering., Engineered Additives LLC, Owens Corning., Dow, China Petrochemical Corporation. and McAsphalt Industries Limited among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

This asphalt additive market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on asphalt additive market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Asphalt Additive Market Scope and Market Size

The asphalt additive market is segmented on the basis of type, applications and technology. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

On the basis of type, the asphalt additive market is segmented into polymeric modifiers, anti-strip and adhesion promoters, emulsifiers, rejuvenators, chemical modifiers, fibres, flux oil, coloured asphalt and others.

On the basis of applications, the asphalt additive market is segmented into road construction and paving, roofing, airport construction and others.

On the basis of technology, the asphalt additive market is segmented into hot mix, cold mix and warm mix.

The Geographical assessment of the Asphalt Additive market is:

North America (United States, Canada, North American countries and Mexico),

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy),

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan and Korea, Asian nation, India and Southeast Asia),

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Republic of Colombia, etc.),

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabian Peninsula, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The new study report gives a systematic and descriptive approach to the global Asphalt Additive market. It constructs industry dynamics, the overall extent of growth in distinct segments, regions as well as various other parameters that have been immensely effective in enlarging the industry size and value. Therefore, this document aimed at delivering a clear perspective of all possible conditions and structures in the global Asphalt Additive market.

